Labor Day brings Glacier National Park access changes

Labor Day brings lots of changes to Glacier National Park activities, including the end of ticketed entry for motorists.

Visitors seeking to drive the Going-to-the-Sun Road between West Glacier and St. Mary still need to pay for regular park access, but won’t need to go online for the additional entry pass that was required during the busiest summer months.

However, they should be prepared for lots of traffic and reduced public services.

“We don’t actually know what that will look like,” Glacier spokeswoman Brandy Burke said of the start of the park’s shoulder season. “The last couple years, visitation has been getting busier in September.”

Road construction continues on Highway 2 around West Glacier, which may involve delays. Inside the park, work continues on the Camas Road and the Many Glacier Road, with delays of up to 40 minutes during the day and longer at night. Many Glacier Road will close to public access for the year on Sept. 19.

The Going-to-the-Sun Road is expected to stay open between Avalanche and Jackson Glacier Overlook until Oct. 17, weather permitting. Early snow or rain storms can cause rockfall or other hazardous conditions that trigger an early closure.