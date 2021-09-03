Labor Day brings Glacier National Park access changes

Labor Day brings lots of changes to Glacier National Park activities, including the end of ticketed entry for motorists.
Visitors seeking to drive the Going-to-the-Sun Road between West Glacier and St. Mary still need to pay for regular park access, but won’t need to go online for the additional entry pass that was required during the busiest summer months.
However, they should be prepared for lots of traffic and reduced public services.
“We don’t actually know what that will look like,” Glacier spokeswoman Brandy Burke said of the start of the park’s shoulder season. “The last couple years, visitation has been getting busier in September.”
Road construction continues on Highway 2 around West Glacier, which may involve delays. Inside the park, work continues on the Camas Road and the Many Glacier Road, with delays of up to 40 minutes during the day and longer at night. Many Glacier Road will close to public access for the year on Sept. 19.
The Going-to-the-Sun Road is expected to stay open between Avalanche and Jackson Glacier Overlook until Oct. 17, weather permitting. Early snow or rain storms can cause rockfall or other hazardous conditions that trigger an early closure.
The Logan Pass Visitor Center will operate daily through Sept. 26. However, potable water supplies will be turned off after Sept. 12.
The St. Mary Visitor Center stays open until Oct. 3. Potable water is turned off on Oct. 4.
The Apgar Visitor Center stays open seven days a week through Oct. 11, and then goes to weekends-only through Oct. 24. Restrooms and potable water are available at Apgar Visitor Center Plaza year-round.
Front-country campgrounds will also go dormant. Logging Creek and Quartz Creek campgrounds already closed on Sept. 2, while Fish Creek closes on Sept. 6. Sprague Creek on the west side and Many Glacier on the east side close on Sept. 13.
One section of Apgar Campground will stay open at primitive status starting Oct. 4. Bowman and Kintla Lake Campgrounds move to primitive status Sept. 13, depending on weather. Two Medicine Campground goes to primitive status on Sept. 20.
Primitive-status campgrounds have vault toilets available but no other services. Fees are reduced and reservations are not accepted.
Backcountry camping remains open by permit, with the Apgar Wilderness Permit Office open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sept. 25. After then, it will close at 4 p.m. until Oct. 31. Wilderness permits are issued up to 30 minutes before closing. The website showing campground availability has gone offline and is not expected to be available for the rest of the fall.
Hotels and restaurants inside the park have their own fall schedules.
The park is open year-round and recreational opportunities can be found during all seasons. For additional information, visit the park’s website or call park headquarters at 406-888-7800.