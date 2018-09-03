On the surface, a Bavarian band on stage at Bonner Park, the cornhole games and the picnic spread made for a relaxing afternoon away from work. But beneath all that, the spirit of organized labor was alive and well in Missoula on Monday afternoon at the annual Labor Day Picnic.
"It's as much an opportunity to have conversations as it is to play games," said Ben Dawson, president of the Missoula Area Central Labor Council, an affiliate of the AFL-CIO. "America is hurting right now. We want to celebrate the fights we've had in the past and recognize the ones ahead."
Dawson mentioned the standoff in Three Forks, where 35 union workers at the Imerys America talc-milling plant have been locked out since early August. Monday's event in Missoula had a raffle to raise money and awareness for the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers' Local D-239.
Dawson himself is a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers' Local 768.
The Missoula Independent was also on hand with a stand to talk about their campaign to keep the paper coming off the presses. Even before the staff unanimously voted to organize and form the Missoula News Guild in April, the alt-weekly launched an effort to rally community support around the paper.
The #KeepMissoulaIndy hashtag flew around social media after a bargaining session last week in which the union said owner Lee Enterprises, which also owns the Missoulian, put a proposal on the table to cut three quarters of the staff at the unprofitable paper or face a shutdown.
"Hats off to (them)," Dawson said of the Indy's unionization.
Jon Wilkins, former member of the Missoula City Council, said he's still enjoying the benefits of his union membership after retirement.
"I actually got a pension," he said. "If you're a working stiff, it's the only way to go."
Wilkins, who was unionized with other workers at a local construction outfit, also gets assistance in medical costs for a leg injury he suffered on the job.
He and Dave Fowlkes, a retired deputy from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, have been coming to the Labor Day Picnic for years. Fowlkes was unionized with the sheriff's deputies then, and said organized labor helps workers hold on to things like wages and longevity in their jobs.
But he said things haven't been the same since then-President Ronald Reagan fired more than 1,100 air traffic controllers in 1981. Thirteen-thousand unionized federal employees had walked off the job for better pay and working conditions. Two days later, Reagan fired 11,345 of them. Companies became more bold in dealing with unions, which have since lost gusto, Fowlkes said.
"Economics haven't worked well for the working class since Reagan," Dawson said.
The working class is facing a wider gap in pay compared to executives than 40 years ago, he said, and workers are taxed more heavily than those who make their money off investments. Dawson said workers wages need to climb to an affordable wage, and stock buybacks, bolstered by the $1.5 trillion in tax cuts passed this year, have incentivized companies to purchase their own stock to support shareholders instead of investing in their companies and workforce.
"We need to limit stock buybacks," Dawson said.
State Rep. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, said she hears the plight of the working class — specifically the inability to pay for rent or healthcare — "pretty much every day." What's more, despite the "Equal pay for women for equivalent service" statute Montana lawmakers passed in 1919, women here still make 75 cents for each dollar a man makes on average, she said.
"It's deeply concerning," said Sands, who is running for re-election to the state House this yea. Her Republican challenger, Chase Reynolds, was not at Monday's event.
Still, Dawson said he is still confident in the power of unions, and has the energy to help bolster those interested in organizing in their workplace to improve conditions and take home pay.
"It's working class people that make America strong," Dawson said.