Labor shortage: Missoula businesses struggle to find workers

Jack and Christy Wich are desperate to give people jobs, but they can't find anyone willing to take them.

The longtime owners of Black Cat Bake Shop in Missoula say small businesses are struggling to fill open positions right now as the economy heats up, but the available labor pool is still relatively small.

"We have four positions open," Christy explained. "One is for a barista. We've gotten maybe three to four applications for that job, when we would usually get 20-25. We have three back-of-house positions and we've gotten no applications."

They're trying to ramp their business back up to meet demand as customers feel more comfortable going out, but they can't keep the bread shelves stocked without an overnight baker.

Jack said he's working six days a week, 10 hours a day just to keep up, even though he's still got severe long-haul symptoms from contracting COVID-19 months ago.

"Business is picking up all over and we can't hire anybody," he said. "Really, we're getting no applicants or they make an appointment for the interview and then they never show up. Or they show up and you hire them, and they don't show up for the first day of work."