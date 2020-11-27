Lackluster big-game season means extra time for some elk hunters

As the mild November weather puts one more obstacle in the way of the 2020 big-game hunting season, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife managers have decided to let elk-license holders have a little more time in the field.

Hunters who drew elk B licenses for FWP Region 2 districts 213-01, 215-02, 217-02, 262-01, 291-03, and 293-01 as well as those with over-the-counter permits for HD 262-01 may continue to pursue antlerless elk through January 15, 2021. No new tags are available for purchase. The extension does not apply to deer hunting, which ends as usual at sunset on Sunday.

“We’re not reaching our elk population objectives,” FWP Region 2 Wildlife Manager Mike Thompson said. “The harvest has been slow on private land.”

Although the 2020 big-game season started with a rugged snowstorm that pushed elk and deer out of their high-elevation hideouts and made tracking easier, an unseasonably warm shift in weather depressed activity for much of the rest of the six-week opportunity. Sunday is the final day of the regular season, and its forecast calls for high temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s for much of western Montana and little chance of snow or rain.

