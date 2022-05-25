 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Lady in the Beer Glass' statue returned in rough shape

Saloon statue

The 10-foot-tall "Lady in the Beer Glass" statue has been returned after it was stolen May 15. The large fixture stands outside of KT's Hayloft Saloon in Lolo. 

 Missoula County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

A Lolo saloon's well-loved "Lady in the Beer Glass" statue is back in its owners' hands after it was stolen a week ago. 

The alleged thieves returned the 10-foot-tall lady to the bar around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, KT's Hayloft Saloon Owner Frank Miller said. The statue disappeared from the saloon's roof on the evening of May 15. 

"It's a mess," Miller said of the statue's current condition. 

Someone dropped it off outside the back of the bar, but it's damaged. Customers helped Miller bring the statue inside. 

He thinks the suspects tried to haphazardly paint over whatever casualties the lady endured when it was yanked off the roof. 

"It's not how you bring something back," Miller said, adding he wishes the group who took it would've dropped it off in person and apologized. 

He's heard from customers that about six people were believed to be involved in the theft. That hasn't been confirmed. 

Miller is in touch with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office. He's hoping for criminal charges, and plans on getting a new statue given the original lady's current condition. 

An official investigation into what happened is still ongoing, Missoula County Sheriff's spokeswoman Jeannette Smith said on Wednesday. 

