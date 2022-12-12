Lake County approves resolution to withdraw from law enforcement agreement

POLSON — Lake County Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a resolution of intent to withdraw from a law that establishes a unique law enforcement relationship with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

In an agreement between the state of Montana and the tribes, Lake County law enforcement since 1963 has collaborated with the tribes under Public Law 280. The law states that felony crimes committed by tribal members on the Flathead Reservation are handled by local county law enforcement, rather than by federal agencies, like the Bureau of Indian Affairs and FBI.

Resolution passes

Monday’s resolution follows warnings and litigation from Lake County officials, alleging that the state has never reimbursed the county for exercising jurisdiction.

A state fiscal analysis in 2017 estimated the cost of fulfilling the Public Law 280 agreement was up to $4 million for the county, which, at the time, operated on a $12.5 million budget from property taxes.

The resolution alleges the cost of funding Public Law 280 poses too great a burden on the county and its taxpayers and, as a result, compromises other county services.

County Sheriff Don Bell, for example, said that while the county jail should sleep a maximum of 46 people, it currently holds 57.

“We’ve got people actually sleeping in the rec room on bunks in there,” he said.

Commissioner Bill Barron said he believes that the law is the state’s responsibility.

“This was an agreement between the Bureau of Indian Affairs and state of Montana at the request of the CSKT,” he said.

Lance Jasper, an attorney for the county, said by initiating the withdrawal, he hopes the county will get an answer as to whose responsibility it is to fund the law.

“Our goal, as the law firm, is to bring it to a head, and hopefully, if we do it successfully, get reimbursed for the funds that are owed to the county for essentially handling Public Law 280,” he said, adding that ideally, the Legislature would reimburse the county in the future.

Commissioners and other county officials made clear they supported Public Law 280, when it is adequately funded.

Jasper said “neither the county and or the tribe wants to see Public Law 280 go away.”

County Attorney James Lapotka called the law “a really good system.”

“It works really well here in Lake County because it provides maximum local control,” he said. “We have a good thing going here. It’s just becoming very, very expensive.”

Bell called the law “a good thing for this county.”

“I’m really hoping that the state will step up and do what is right,” he said. “We just need the state of Montana to cover what they’re responsible for.”

Public comment

At least two dozen people — the vast majority of whom were white men — packed into the county commission chambers on Monday to offer their opinions on the resolution. Another two dozen attended via Zoom. Almost everyone who offered comment spoke in favor of the withdrawal.

No one at the meeting spoke on behalf of the tribes.

Bruce Cartwright, who lives in Ronan, offered support for the resolution.

“The state and the feds made this agreement, and we’re left holding the bag,” he said. “As a taxpayer, (I’m) not real happy about it.”

Tammy Bear, who lives in Pablo, said she earns $13 an hour working as a part-time housekeeper.

“I’m paying for insurance, car upkeep, helping my children raise their grandchildren, and you want more of my tax dollars,” she said. “You have to understand the pain you’re putting on me.”

Several members of the audience asked commissioners what the tribes are doing to shoulder the burden of Public Law 280. Decker explained that since the 1990s, the CSKT has been prosecuting misdemeanor crimes committed by tribal members on the reservation.

Several members of the public then asked why the tribes can’t prosecute felony crimes committed by tribal members.

Jasper later explained that is not a viable option, as tribes are, in most cases, prohibited by federal law to prosecute felony crimes committed by members on their land. Jasper added that, per federal law, tribes are also limited in their sentencing abilities and often can only issue maximum sentences of three years.

Criticism of the governor

Several county officials at Monday’s meeting were critical of the governor.

In a February letter to Gov. Greg Gianforte, attorneys from a Missoula law firm asked the governor to meet with county officials to discuss options. County and CSKT officials met with Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras and Misty Kuhl, the governor's Office of Indian Affairs director, on May 3 to discuss the problem. But as of June, no agreement had been reached.

In July, Lake County filed a lawsuit against the state of Montana, asking a District Court to declare that the state is obligated to reimburse Lake County for its agreement with the tribes and pay for past services rendered by the county since the agreement was enacted in 1963. The state is required to file a response to the lawsuit by Monday, but as of 3:30 p.m. on Monday it had not been filed.

Commission Chair Gale Decker said the CSKT and Lake County have borne the cost of PL280.

“It’s time for other parties to the agreement to help with the costs,” he said, adding that Gianforte appears “unwilling” to apportion any surplus funds to the law.

Former County Attorney Steve Eschenbacher called Public Law 280 “the best system we have” but added that he is “severely disappointed that the governor has not stepped forward.”

“We cannot be kept in this perpetual burden that is someone else’s responsibility,” he said.

In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, Gianforte's spokeswoman Brooke Stroyke said "the Legislature, not the governor, has the authority to fund Public Law 280. The governor’s office recognizes the right of Lake County, per Montana Code Annotated 2-1-306, to withdraw from PL 280."

Stroyke mentioned that a lawsuit about the conditions of the Lake County Jail has been dismissed but did not mention anything about the ongoing lawsuit between the state and county.

Jasper said while he agrees this issue can be addressed by the Legislature, the governor can “use his power to explain to the Legislature that this must be done.”

“Hopefully, with his cooperation, this process gets much easier,” he said.

What happens if the county withdraws?

If the county were to withdraw from the agreement, the state would face financial and logistical consequences, and criminal jurisdiction over tribal members on the Flathead Reservation would change hands.

Commissioners’ approval of the resolution triggers a comment period, where members of the public can attend commission meetings, send emails and letters or call commissioners to weigh in. Upon collecting input, commissioners are expected to issue some kind of action regarding the law on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

If the commissioners vote to withdraw from Public Law 280, there will be a six-month period to allow the state to establish necessary infrastructure to assume criminal jurisdiction.

To implement this kind of criminal jurisdiction, the state would likely need to build a police force, hire deputies and establish a detention facility on the reservation. Administrative offices, buildings and new procedures would need to be established. County commissioners said they expect these start-up costs would cost state taxpayers $100 million.