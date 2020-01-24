POLSON — The Lake County Commissioners voiced concerns Friday that legislation to ratify the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Water Compact would spur construction that could infringe on local jurisdiction over roads and public access.
The Montana Water Rights Protection Act was introduced last month and co-sponsored by U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester. It soon drew opposition from the commissioners, and on Friday they discussed their stance with about 50 attendees at the Lake County Pachyderm Club’s meeting.
In addition to ratifying the compact, the Water Rights Protection Act would implement a wide range of land-management and infrastructure policies on the Flathead Indian Reservation, and includes a $1.9 billion trust fund to settle damages and rehabilitate the sprawling, century-old Flathead Indian Irrigation Project.
“There's money, lots of money, for this huge construction project,” Lake County Commissioner Gale Decker told the audience. “The money goes to CSKT, it's under their control, and so what they needed was the ability to go onto county roads, public lands and perform this.”
He suggested that the definition of “reservation” in both the compact and Act, which included rights-of-way within the reservation, was a way to circumvent the county permitting process.
Lake County Commissioner Bill Barron told the audience that Daines would strike that definition from the legislation, and a Daines spokesperson confirmed this in an email, writing that “terms like Flathead reservation are well-settled as a matter of federal law so there’s no need for the bill to provide its own definition.”
Decker, however, said that this change “does not solve the issue.” He took issue with the legislation’s specified uses for settlement fund money, one of which is to “repair, rehabilitate, or replace culverts, bridges, and roads of the Flathead Indian irrigation project and any public or Tribal culverts, bridges, and roads that intersect with, or are otherwise located within, the supply and distribution network of the Flathead Indian irrigation project.”
“There is no permitting necessary,” Decker said. The legislation, however, requires the tribes to comply with all applicable environmental laws in carrying out the Act. While Decker had stated that the money would be controlled by the tribes, the legislation also requires them to obtain the Secretary of the Interior’s approval before withdrawing money from the fund.
In an email, tribal spokesperson Rob McDonald wrote that “there’s more to this settlement than what’s being talked about by critics. The settlement would be spent improving many things that will benefit the entire Mission Valley community. There are 14 categories for expenditures that anyone can see if they read the bill for themselves.”
You have free articles remaining.
At Friday’s meeting and at other venues, the commissioners have raised several other objections to the legislation, including the possible transfer of state lands and its potential impact on county tax revenues. The commissioners also maintain that they had been excluded from the bill’s crafting. “The people who were most impacted by this compact, the contract, which is you folks, the county, we weren't at the bargaining table,” Decker said.
“We're being accused of making worst case scenarios,” Barron said, “You're absolutely right, we are, because I'm not gonna tell you, ‘Well, we might lose some tax dollars here and it's gonna be OK.' We're gonna give you the worst case scenario, and you're gonna need to know that.”
He told the group that “your letters and emails (to Daines’s office) have had a bigger effect on what's being done here than you can imagine.” The Pachyderm Club’s president, Frank Delgado, shares their concerns. “You heard what was being said,” he said afterwards. “It’s totally unfair to the people of Lake County.”
A Daines spokesperson wrote that “the Senator will continue meeting with parties involved and discuss why the legislation is so important to protect the water rights of all Montanans and avoid costly litigation.”
The prospect of resolving the tribes’ water rights in the courts, rather than a negotiated compact, was a concern for Ronan-area irrigator Vicky McLean.
“My concern is over the implementation as opposed to the general concept and ideas of what the compact is supposed to do,” she said. She had come to both the Pachyderm meeting and a recent CSKT information session to learn more about the legislation, and was still weighing its pluses and minuses.
“Basically, I’m for something going forward. I’m trying to gather information without being rabid,” she said. While many in the audience nodded and voiced agreement with the commissioners’ statements, McLean found them problematic.
A former Forest Service employee, she’s aware of the trade-offs involved in managing Montana’s land and waters, “Having come from an agency where you compromise. … I’m a little bit astounded at what seems to be an unwillingness to do that here.”