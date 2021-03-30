Lake County COVID vaccine clinics set for April 10, April 17

Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics are set for April 10 and April 17 through the Lake County-Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Unified Command Center.
The clinics are open to all residents of Lake County and the Flathead Reservation who are 16 or older, according to a press release. The events run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Salish Kootenai College Joe McDonald Gymnasium in Pablo.
Appointments are required and can be made by visiting mtreadyclinic.org or by calling 406-745-3525.
These clinics will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a second shot three weeks following the initial dose.
The Unified Command Center is working with Lake County Public Health, Tribal health and area medical centers through the Lake County COVID-19 Health Task Force to put on the clinics, according to the release.