A Lake County Sheriff's deputy killed a Missoula man on Monday afternoon, following what law enforcement described as a welfare check on a man waving a knife.

On Monday afternoon, a resident asked the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to help him with a welfare check. At 2:30 p.m., a deputy went with the caller to a house on Cold Creek Lane in St. Ignatius.

There, the man who was the subject of the welfare check, identified by the sheriff’s office as 27-year-old Christopher Ochs, allegedly charged the deputy and caller with a bowie knife, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. Ochs was a Missoula resident.

“The deputy shot the man with the knife before he was able to injure the deputy and citizen,” the press release stated.

Sheriff Don Bell said life saving measures were attempted on Ochs, but he died at the scene

Bell said the deputy was placed on administrative leave; standard practice after an officer-involved fatality.

“This is all the information the Sheriff’s Office is going to release at this time out of respect for privacy of the family of the deceased and pending an independent investigation being conducted by The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation,” the press release read.

The Missoula County coroner is handling the death investigation.