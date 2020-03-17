You are the owner of this article.
Lake County investigates possible murder-suicide
Lake County investigates possible murder-suicide

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide outside Polson, Sheriff Don Bell said Tuesday.

A man and two young children died Monday in what investigators believe may be a murder-suicide, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell. 

Lake County sheriff's deputies responded around 2:30 p.m. on March 16 to a home outside Polson for a report of "suspicious activity," Bell said in a press release Tuesday.

"Upon their investigation, the bodies of one adult male and two young children were discovered in the single-family home," Bell wrote. "The initial investigation indicates it is a murder-suicide."

The Lake County Sheriff's and Coroner's Office is conducting the investigation. Bell did not release the names, pending family notification.

The bodies have been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsies.

