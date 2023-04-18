A bill that aims to remedy a failing law enforcement agreement in Lake County passed a second reading in the Senate on Tuesday. Thirty-seven senators voted in support of it.

House Bill 479 appropriates $2.5 million to the Department of Justice each year in the biennium to provide money to Lake County to offset costs for law enforcement activities on the reservation. It would take effect in July.

The bill, sponsored by Joe Read, R-Ronan, comes in response to Public Law 280, which grants certain states criminal jurisdiction over some reservations. Since 1963, per an agreement between the state and tribes, Lake County law enforcement has collaborated with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes under the law.

Under Public Law 280, felonies committed by tribal members on the Flathead Reservation are handled by local county law enforcement, rather than by the Bureau of Indian Affairs or FBI. And since the 1990s, the CSKT has been prosecuting misdemeanor crimes committed by tribal members on the reservation — helping shoulder the burden of the county’s jurisdictional responsibility.

But Lake County has alleged for years that it has not been reimbursed by the state for assuming this job. County Commissioner Gale Decker said in a committee hearing last week that funding Public Law 280 is the “largest single expenditure in Lake County’s budget.”

He added that without support, the “county cannot survive financially.”

Lake County commissioners in January voted to withdraw from Public Law 280, and their decision will take effect in May. Commissioners said they wanted to give lawmakers time to pass legislation that would reimburse the county.

If the Legislature does not approve a reimbursement deal and Lake County officially withdraws from the agreement this spring, the state could then assume criminal jurisdiction over the Flathead Reservation. To do so, the state would likely need to provide a police force, detention center and court facilities, among other things. Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, estimated these startup costs would cost the state more than $100 million. The tribes have not officially offered a stance on the issue.

Hertz urged senators on Tuesday to support the bill.

“What we don’t want to see is Lake County walking away from this,” he said. “That is their intent. They can no longer afford it.”

Sen. Andrea Olsen, D-Missoula, proposed an amendment that struck several clauses and stated that Lake County was to use the money “to bring jail living conditions within constitutional standards.”

Hertz urged senators to oppose the amendment, which ultimately did not pass.

Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula and a member of the CSKT, said Native Americans are disproportionately incarcerated. He added he wants the county to address recidivism, mental health and addiction.

“Sen. Hertz has assured me that they’re committed to that,” Morigeau said, adding that he would support the bill.