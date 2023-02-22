A bill requiring the state and Lake County to agree on how much money the county will receive for providing criminal jurisdiction over the Flathead Reservation passed a second reading in the Senate Wednesday.

Thirty-four senators voted for the bill and 16 voted against it. The bill will get a third reading on Thursday, where senators will decide whether it clears the chamber.

Since a 1963 agreement between the state and tribes, Lake County law enforcement has collaborated with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes under Public Law 280. The law states that felony crimes committed by tribal members on the Flathead Reservation are handled by local county law enforcement, rather than by federal agencies.

But Lake County has alleged that the county has not been reimbursed for assuming jurisdiction, and county commissioners and law enforcement officials have argued that taxpayers can no longer afford to fund Public Law 280.

Senate Bill 127, sponsored by Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, states that if that funding is not agreed upon and appropriated to the county, the state will assume criminal jurisdiction over the reservation. To assume jurisdiction, the state would likely need to fund a new police force, detention center and court facilities. Hertz estimated the startup costs alone could cost the state $100 million.

In his address on the Senate floor, Hertz stressed the importance of the county agreeing to the reimbursement amount. He brought a similar bill last session but was disappointed when the Legislature agreed to reimburse the county just $1.

He said if the state were to reimburse the county in full for Public Law 280, it would amount to about $5 million a year.

“The county is willing to sit down and talk about this,” he said. “Let’s see if we can come to a resolution here that works for everybody in the state of Montana.”

Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings, encouraged senators to oppose the bill. She said three other counties overlap with the Flathead Reservation and are not asking the state for money.

“This just isn’t fair to all other counties,” she said.

Sen. Dan Salomon, R-Ronan, said the state and county are in “quite a predicament.”

“This bill is a tool to help us continue the process and come to some sort of resolution,” he said. “Maybe we can forgo what could be a law enforcement emergency in Lake County. That’s my biggest worry in all this.”

Sen. John Fuller, R-Kalispell, said he supported the bill and added that if the state and county do not reach a resolution the consequences “will be catastrophic for the tribes and citizens of Lake County, all of them.”

Sen. Bob Brown, R-Trout Creek, asked Hertz why the county has not asked the federal government to step in, and Hertz explained that because the Public Law 280 agreement was made between the state and tribes, the county has no ability to intervene with the federal government.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have not issued a formal statement on the Public Law 280 negotiations. Sens. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula, and Susan Webber, D-Browning, of Montana’s American Indian Caucus both voted “no” on the bill.