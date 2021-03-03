 Skip to main content
Lake County officer-involved shooting injures one
Lake County officer-involved shooting injures one

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper Tuesday shot at a person after they refused to pull over for a traffic stop and attempted to hit the trooper’s car.

The person sustained minor injuries and was treated.

The incident happened near the intersection of Beaverhead Drive and Eagle Lane in Lake County. A trooper tried to pull over a driver, who then left the stop. The trooper followed and tried again to stop the car. The person then tried to hit the trooper’s car. The trooper shot at the person’s car, injuring the person. The trooper was then able to arrest the person.

The person was charged with criminal endangerment and felony DUI. The Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

