Lake County possible virus case negative
A presumptive positive case found in Lake County has come back negative, the Lake County-Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribal Unified Command Center said in a follow-up press release issued Wednesday.

The case was not included in Wednesday's statewide spike reported by state public health officials, which saw 18 new cases it total. Six of them were reported in Custer County, three were from Gallatin County, two in Big Horn County, two in Flathead County and two in Missoula County. Carbon, Cascade and Ravalli counties each saw one new case, as well. 

The Lake County-CSKT Unified Command Center said in an earlier release the person had frequented a Polson casino prior to becoming ill. In the follow-up statement, Lake County-CSKT Unified Command Center Public Information Officer Rob McDonald said the presumptive positive was based on a less-reliable test.

Lake County remains at nine lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, McDonald said.

