Lake County Commissioners are poised to adopt a nearly $30 million county budget for the current fiscal year.
While the year began July 1, County Finance and Budget Director Scott Beggs explained that the county needed to receive property tax information from the Montana Department of Revenue before finalizing its budget. Property taxes form the bulk of the county’s revenue, and are projected to bring in $26.9 million this fiscal year.
This amount is similar to previous years, but a bit lower than the $27.2 million collected in fiscal year 2018. The county’s mill levy this year will be 203.24 mills, or $203.24 per $1,000 of assessed property value, down from 204.16 in Fiscal Year 2018.
Beggs estimates that Lake County will take in about $10 to $15 less on a property worth $250,000 this year. However, he added that county taxes only constitute about 25 percent of a resident’s property tax bill, with other entities such as school districts making up the rest.
On the expenditure side, most budget items hold fairly steady from previous years; $215,000 has been appropriated for the three county commissioners’ salaries, on par with what was allocated last year.
More than half of the county funds — 38 of 69 — listed in the 232-page budget document drew their revenue not from property taxes, but from various grants, fees and fund transfers.
One of these, Aquatic Invasive Species, has an appropriation listed at zero. Protecting Flathead Lake from infestation by boat-borne invasive mussels is a priority for Montana’s water-quality groups. Caryn Miske, former executive director of the Flathead Basin Commission, said that in previous years Lake County would use about $5,000 to $10,000 of its budget to pay a consultant to work for the commission as an independent contractor to help formulate its AIS plan.
Beggs said that Lake County remains involved with the fight against invasive mussels, but the funds it’s using are now contained within $250,000 worth of legislative services grants. As reported in April, Miske is currently doing fundraising work as a contractor for Lake County.
Some health-related appropriations also saw substantial cuts. The line item for flu vaccines dropped from $10,000 last fiscal year to $5,800 this year. Meanwhile, the county’s family planning budget saw its appropriation drop from about $74,000 to roughly $48,000.
Beggs and Emily Colomeda, the county's Public Health Services director, explained that the changes aren’t as drastic as they seem. The state and federal grants that fund family planning only took in about $52,000 last fiscal year, and cash reserves were used to pay expenditures beyond that.
Beggs explained that this year, the county aims to maintain the cash reserves at their existing level, and so has only appropriated the amount it expects to receive from grants, fees, insurance and Medicaid. However, reserves will be used if necessary.
"We will definitely maintain a current level of services to the extent of our [federal Title X] contract,” said Colomeda, who added that the contract is currently changing and budget numbers could shift later this fiscal year.
Colomeda also explained that Lake County Public Health had under-spent its appropriation for flu vaccine last year due to a drop in demand, and was revising it downward. She attributes the change to greater availability of vaccines at pharmacies and other locations.
The full budget is open for review in the Lake County Clerk and Recorder/Finance Department office in Polson through Sept. 6, and any Lake County resident or taxpayer may make comments on the document. The commissioners plan to approve the budget in a public meeting at 4 p.m. Sept. 6. Amendments to the budget may be made until that time.