Lake County reports spike in COVID-19 cases following July 4

A July 7 news release from the Lake County-CSKT COVID-19 Unified Command Center noted that the community has limited first responder and emergency health professionals, but Kleinmeyer and Colomeda told the Missoulian the departments are staying on top of current cases and contact tracing.

Kleinmeyer said the CSKT Tribal Health Department is fortunate to have enough community health nurses to help with contact tracing and patient follow-up.

"We are working very close with the county in this effort so if there needs to be overflow of either side, we work that out," she said.

The CSKT Tribal Health Department held community testing at four different cities and towns in Lake County on several dates in June. Last week, Lake County and the CSKT Tribe also partnered with Sanders County to hold more community testing in Hot Springs.

Ongoing testing is provided by area hospitals and clinics, including St. Luke Community Healthcare, which is offers testing at locations in Ronan and Polson, and Providence St. Joseph Medical Center, which is offering curbside service in Polson. The CSKT Tribal Health Department is also holding testing at its locations in St. Ignatius and Polson.