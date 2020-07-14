Lake County reports spike in COVID-19 cases following July 4

After months of keeping the novel coronavirus at bay, Lake County is experiencing a spike in new COVID-19 cases following the Fourth of July holiday.
The county, which includes the Flathead Reservation, reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to the state's website. As of Tuesday afternoon, Lake County has 61 active cases, and a cumulative total of 80 positive COVID-19 cases, Lake County and Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes health officials told the Missoulian.
"We feel like the Fourth of July holiday celebrations contributed to our spike in cases," said Chelsea Kleinmeyer, community health director for the CSKT Tribal Health Department.
The spike in cases has included evidence of community spread. CSKT has chosen to keep a shelter-in-place order for lands and operations under its jurisdiction, while the rest of Lake County has moved forward with the reopening guidelines set out in the governor's directive.
"It had been a while, since the end of March, since we had any cases whatsoever and so I think people just got very comfortable so when Fourth of July came around, they celebrated," said Emily Colomeda, health services director for the Lake County Health Department.
Meanwhile, Missoula County reported four new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county to a total of 44 active cases with more than 320 close contacts, and a cumulative total of 142 positive cases. There are three active hospitalizations in Missoula County, one of whom is a county resident.
The state of Montana reported 109 new cases on Tuesday, bringing it to a total of 1,952 cumulative COVID-19 cases, with 1,034 active cases. There are 29 active hospitalizations across the state and there have been 34 deaths related to COVID-19 statewide.
On Monday, the City of Polson, Lake County Commissioners, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and the Lake County COVID-19 Task Force, which includes the areas’ leading health organizations, issued a statement “strongly encouraging” the use of face masks, while other counties including Missoula County have made masks mandatory at indoor spaces.
“You may indeed be saving a life by masking up because this virus is sometimes undetectable and you could inadvertently be infecting someone close,” the statement read. “By wearing a mask, you are potentially saving lives and being a hero.”
"We do want to send a very strong message masking in public places is very, very important and will help slow the spread of disease," Kleinmeyer said.
A July 7 news release from the Lake County-CSKT COVID-19 Unified Command Center noted that the community has limited first responder and emergency health professionals, but Kleinmeyer and Colomeda told the Missoulian the departments are staying on top of current cases and contact tracing.
Kleinmeyer said the CSKT Tribal Health Department is fortunate to have enough community health nurses to help with contact tracing and patient follow-up.
"We are working very close with the county in this effort so if there needs to be overflow of either side, we work that out," she said.
The CSKT Tribal Health Department held community testing at four different cities and towns in Lake County on several dates in June. Last week, Lake County and the CSKT Tribe also partnered with Sanders County to hold more community testing in Hot Springs.
Ongoing testing is provided by area hospitals and clinics, including St. Luke Community Healthcare, which is offers testing at locations in Ronan and Polson, and Providence St. Joseph Medical Center, which is offering curbside service in Polson. The CSKT Tribal Health Department is also holding testing at its locations in St. Ignatius and Polson.
Colomeda said testing has been available for anyone, especially those who are close contacts or are experiencing symptoms, and said that anyone with symptoms is encouraged to call ahead before they go to get tested.
Other counties in Montana that had not previously reported any COVID-19 cases are also starting to see positive cases. On Tuesday, Sanders County reported its first three positive cases and Wibaux County, on the extreme far side of the state from Sanders, also had its first case.
In Missoula County and across the United States, testing results and patient notification have been delayed due to an overwhelming number of tests being submitted to labs for processing at this time, Missoula County COVID-19 incident commander Cindy Farr said in a video Tuesday. Farr said those labs include ones connected to the health department and other county partners. She also attributed the delay to a nationwide shortage of the chemical required to process the tests at labs.
"Please note that, in general, testing results and patient notification will take longer than expected, which is due to the overarching strain on the entire United States healthcare system and it's not just a Montana-specific issue," Farr said.
Some Missoula County test results, specifically for asymptomatic people, were sent to an out-of-state lab and the turnaround time was much longer than the health department anticipated or projected, she said. Most labs are currently taking seven to 14 days, and sometimes longer, to turnaround test results, according to Farr.
The state has now sent all prior test results, including the delayed asymptomatic results, to the Missoula City-County Health Department's infectious disease staff, who are currently in the process of notifying patients.
Farr also addressed a false rumor has been circulating online forums that the Missoula City-County Health Department lost some test results.
"This is a rumor and it is misinformation," Farr said. "We fully own that test results and patient notification is taking longer than anticipated."
The health department is continuing to accept public comment, including opinions about orders, directives and rules, at its online feedback portal at missoula.co/msocovidfeedback. Public concerns and complaint, including notifications about businesses or organizations not following an order or directive, can be submitted to the department's environmental health division at envhealth@missoulacounty.us or 406-258-4755.
