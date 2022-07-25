 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Lake County Search and Rescue save 10 people from lake

  • 0

Search and rescue teams pulled 10 people from Flathead Lake on Saturday evening. 

Calls came in for a vessel taking on water somewhere between Wild Horse Island and Yellow Bay at 5:22 p.m. There were 10 people on board; six adults adults and four children, according to a social media post from Lake County Search and Rescue. 

Wild Horse Island rescue

Lake County Search and Rescue teams assisted an overloaded private boat to  safety at Yellow Bay in a Saturday incident.

There were only a handful of life vests onboard the boat. A caller was able to keep an eye on the vessel and relay information to 911 as the situation developed. 

A team of six search and rescue personnel responded. 

The first rescue boat arrived just as the vessel docked in Yellow Bay. All 10 people were safe, the post states, but it was determined the boat was overloaded with people, causing it to ride low in the water. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jan. 6 panel reveals evidence of Trump's refusal to stop assault on Capitol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News