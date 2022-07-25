Lake County Search and Rescue save 10 people from lake

Search and rescue teams pulled 10 people from Flathead Lake on Saturday evening.

Calls came in for a vessel taking on water somewhere between Wild Horse Island and Yellow Bay at 5:22 p.m. There were 10 people on board; six adults adults and four children, according to a social media post from Lake County Search and Rescue.

There were only a handful of life vests onboard the boat. A caller was able to keep an eye on the vessel and relay information to 911 as the situation developed.

A team of six search and rescue personnel responded.

The first rescue boat arrived just as the vessel docked in Yellow Bay. All 10 people were safe, the post states, but it was determined the boat was overloaded with people, causing it to ride low in the water.