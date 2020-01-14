Lake County authorities are searching for a 26-year-old woman believed to be in a vehicle that crashed Monday near Ronan.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning it was actively searching for Leona Bellymule after the crash Monday evening. Montana Highway Patrol's incident tracker shows an injury crash took place on Round Butte Road at approximately 5:30 p.m.
"We do not have confirmation that she was in the vehicle at the time of the crash but the search is still active," the sheriff's office wrote.
Bellymule was last seen wearing a black jacket and brown winter boots. She is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 140 pounds.
Anyone with information about Bellymule's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 406-883-7301.