Lake County Sheriff: Body found at Big Arm State Park

The remains of a dead person were found at Big Arm State Park on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

"On Nov. 25, 2020, at about 4 p.m., Lake County 911 took a report from a person who had been walking their dog at Big Arm State Park," said the news update posted on the Lake County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page. "The caller reported discovering a human body near (U.S. Highway 93) within the park boundary.

"Deputies responded and confirmed that the discovery was a decomposed and partially skeletonized female body."

Lake County detectives and coroners conducted a crime-scene investigation with assistance of the Flathead Tribal Police and the Montana Highway Patrol, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

"The decedent has been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsy and identification efforts," the news update said. "The Sheriff's Office will work in conjunction with the Flathead Tribal Police on the investigation."

The Lake County Sheriff's Office asks anyone who has information about the investigation to call Detective Devon McCrea at 406-883-7324 or via email at dmccrea@lakemt.gov.

