Lake County authorities have found a 26-year-old woman believed to be in a vehicle that crashed Monday near Ronan.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning it was actively searching for Leona Bellymule after the crash Monday evening. Montana Highway Patrol's incident tracker shows an injury crash took place on Round Butte Road at approximately 5:30 p.m.
The sheriff's office updated its post before 1 p.m. Tuesday, alerting the public Bellymule had been found.
"Leona has been located and is accounted for as are all parties involved in the crash," the sheriff's office wrote. "The search is no longer active."