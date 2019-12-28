The Lake County Commissioners are doubling down on their opposition to a proposed bill that would ratify the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes water compact.
Montana's two U.S. senators, Jon Tester and Steve Daines, are co-sponsoring a bill, the Montana Water Rights Protection Act, that would ratify the water compact at the federal level. It would provide funding to rehabilitate the Flathead Indian Irrigation Project, a sprawling, century-old network of canals and dams to the south and west of Flathead Lake.
This area includes both Lake and Sanders counties. Their commissioners do not have a formal role in the ratification process, but they have denounced the proposed settlement bill in recent weeks. A main target of their ire: the rights-of-way involved in repairing and servicing the project.
“The No. 1 concern by far, from what I’m getting, is the road right-of-ways,” said Lake County Commissioner Bill Barron.
The county and tribal governments have long sparred over land use matters. Rights of way have been a flash point, most recently since May, when Lake County granted a developer access on a road that the tribes maintained was theirs.
The tribes promptly gated it off and sued the county in federal court. That lawsuit is still pending, and the question of who controls the route remains unsettled. Sanders County plans to join Lake County as a defendant-intervenor; Commissioner Glen Magera says he sees the potential for similar issues there.
The Lake and Sanders county commissioners raised the right-of-way issue in a joint Dec. 17 press release. Pointing to a clause in the bill stating that “the term ‘Reservation’ includes any right-of-way through the reservation,” they asked, “Does this clause give CSKT jurisdiction over all rights-of-way on the Reservation?”
Daines’ office responded in the negative Dec. 20. “There is nothing in the bill that would extend tribal jurisdiction over roads or rights-of-way beyond what they currently have,” they wrote, pointing to a section of the bill that stated that neither the compact nor the Act would change any government’s jurisdiction, except as specifically provided.
The Lake County Commissioners remain skeptical. On Dec. 23, they sent a follow-up letter to Daines' office, reiterating their concerns about the bill and predicting that it would cost the county jurisdiction over its rights-of-way.
Commissioner Bill Barron and Lake County Attorney Wally Congdon told the Missoulian that in addition to the definition of “reservation,” their concerns include a clause that would require the tribes to spend trust fund money on rehabilitating public and tribal infrastructure “that intersect[s] with, or are otherwise located within, the supply and distribution network of the Flathead Indian Irrigation Project."
“It hands off to the tribe the ability to do that” maintenance work, Congdon argued.
They’re also worried about a clause that states that “as a condition of receiving service from the Flathead Indian irrigation project or the Mission Valley Power Project, a landowner shall grant, at no cost to the United States or the Tribes, such easements and rights-of-way over the land” necessary for construction or operations related to the Flathead Indian Irrigation Project or the Mission Valley Power Project.
It’s unclear how many new rights-of-way rehabilitating the irrigation project would actually require, said Ethan Mace, a hydrologist with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. He’s a member of the Compact Implementation Technical Team tasked with the rehabilitation effort, but said he was not speaking on behalf of them.
“If we currently, without this federal bill, went in to do some sort of efficiency upgrade on the canals for the existing irrigation project, they are all already lying on a huge network of rights-of-way, and anywhere where those canals go from their creation was included in that original (Bureau of Indian Affairs) right-of-way access, so a lot of what you’re seeing here is going to be overlap with that,” he said.
Most of the Irrigation Project’s 1,300 miles of canals lie between the south end of Flathead Lake and the National Bison Range, with smaller networks to the south and west. The water compact identified 15 projects, including 90 miles’ worth of canal betterment, as the top priorities for rehabilitation
How much of that gets done — and, by extension, where new rights-of-way are needed — depends on how much money is included in the settlement legislation, Mace said. The current bill includes a $1.9 billion trust fund for several purposes.
The potential projects, he added, “are things that we think in the long run will make that irrigation project work much better,” and that the clause requires landowners to grant rights-of-way as a condition of irrigation project and Mission Valley Power Service. "Nobody’s forced into that, it’s just an issue of the service,” Mace said.
Barron, the Lake County commissioner, acknowledged that the full extent of the bill’s impacts isn’t known, but said it nonetheless needs more clarity. “We might be talking worst case scenarios … but the problem is it is all possible … so whatever we work out right now, 10, 15, 20, years from now it has to be clearly understood.”
The commissioners had not received a reply to their most recent letter as of Friday afternoon. Magera, the Sanders County commissioner, said he hopes to meet with Daines and the Lake County Commissioners to discuss the issue. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes did not provide comment for this story.