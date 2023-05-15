The Montana Department of Transportation on Friday approved final construction plans for the Flathead Lake Alpine Coaster in Lakeside.

The decision comes after months of back-and-forth movement on the project, which has incensed residents of the community on Flathead Lake’s western shore.

According to MDT, the approach and encroachment permits for this project are still under review, and construction can’t move ahead before those approvals come through.

The coaster website indicates the attraction will open in spring 2023.

Wedel and her husband, Torsten, operate Wilderness Land Holding LLC out of Stevensville. The pair has been endeavoring to bring an alpine coaster to western Montana for years.

In 2021, the Wedels sought to build their project in Rollins, but they eventually moved north to Lakeside. There, they have encountered opposition from residents and worked continually with MDT to secure the necessary permits to operate.

The final approved construction plans contain a number of variances from MDT’s standard design criteria. These include speeds slowed to 55 miles per hour, a reduced length for the turn lane into the Wedels’ property and obstructions that won’t be removed from the side of the road.

Members of the Lakeside community and the Upper West Shore Alliance continue to voice concerns with the non-compliant design and the coaster in general. Questions of safety, traffic and neighborhood impacts have repeatedly dogged the Flathead Lake Alpine Coaster.

“The MDT Approach Manual states that MDT must grant ‘reasonable access,'” a UWSA email reads. “The developers have always had ‘reasonable access.’ MDT has approved ‘unreasonable access’ that jeopardizes safe travel for all highway users in this corridor.”