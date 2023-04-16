The Flathead Lake Alpine Coaster in Lakeside is scheduled to open May 25, according to its website, even though the developers don’t have the permit to operate yet.

Jessica and Torsten Wedel of Stevensville have been steadily building the alpine slide since securing a temporary approach permit from the Montana Department of Transportation in July 2022. They’re waiting on MDT to approve a permanent approach permit, which would allow them to engage in commercial activity on their property along U.S. 93. In the meantime, they appear to be going ahead with plans to launch the controversial coaster.

“If they operate in violation of their permit, MDT would take appropriate action,” warned Valerie Wilson with MDT.

The state agency plans to review parts of the project during the Montana Transportation Commission’s regular meeting on April 20 in Helena, but Wilson said some components of their application remain uncompleted. She pointed out the commission meeting is not an evaluation of the permit itself, but rather the commission will look at highway system modifications that might be included with the coaster project. Therefore, she explained, the meeting does not need to take place in Lakeside, where the project is based.

In Lakeside, meanwhile, neighbors of the coaster are upset about both the location of the meeting and the speed with which the project seems to be taking off.

“One of our key concerns is the accelerated timeline and the lack of participation and partnership with MDT, the (Flathead County) commissioners and the developers on transparency on what their actual plans are,” said Derek Young, a community organizer in Lakeside. “… Something is being pushed through by people who don’t want it to be stopped.”

Young, along with many other Lakeside community members, takes issue with a number of potential impacts from the coaster opening as a business. He’s concerned about safety, environmental effects, noise and light pollution and the impact on the residential area in general. A similar slate of issues plagued the Wedels’ original plan to build the coaster in Rollins, where their plans ultimately fell through thanks in part to efforts by the Upper West Shore Alliance organization.

Now, the Stevensville couple has moved north, to a spot along U.S. 93 that many in the UWSA group find dangerous. The lack of a left-turn option off of U.S. 93 into the Wedels’ property is perhaps Young’s top concern.

“It’s a dangerous corridor,” he pointed out, adding the current roadway configuration is “very scary.”

The prospect of the coaster has so aggravated the Lakeside community that Young and many of his neighbors are working on reviving the Lakeside City Council, which disbanded in 2016. At the time, Young explained, the council didn’t feel like its recommendations were being heard by the county commissioners in Kalispell. But the introduction of the Flathead Lake Alpine Coaster into the small community has spurred a renewed interest in taking control at the local level. At particular issue is the question of zoning, the lack of which has allowed for commercial developments like the coaster to spring up in residential neighborhoods.

Conversations about the Lakeside City Council have been ongoing for about three months, but the targeted opening date of the contentious Lakeside coaster is barely more than a month away.

Young and Wilson both urged interested community members to submit comments to MDT and participate in the April 20 meeting, either in Helena or via Zoom.

The meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. at 2701 Prospect Ave in Helena. For the Zoom link, email lryan@mt.gov.