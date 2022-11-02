Land access, local input top Gianforte goals for '23 session

Access to public lands, forest thinning and community input on projects are at the fore of Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte's natural resources priorities for the upcoming 2023 legislative session.

Gianforte outlined the goals in remarks at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation's international headquarters in Missoula on Wednesday. Speaking to members of the press, flanked by administration officials and RMEF leadership, the first-term Republican governor and former congressman touted his administration's progress thus far on the goals. Accomplishments, he said, include a local planning committee and funding to improve recreation access along the lower Yellowstone River downstream of Billings, arrangements with the U.S. Forest Service to thin forests for wildfire resiliency, and negotiated hunting access via easements and land acquisitions.

He also highlighted a planned update to the state's decades-old drought management plan, a new map of "access deserts" on navigable waterways across the state, and more active state management of forests. The governor was joined by Amanda Kaster, director of Montana's Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, and Hank Worsech, director of Montana's Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

He said he was speaking to address the final of four commitments he made in his inaugural address upon taking office in 2021: "protecting our way of life."

"This means protecting things that make Montana, Montana," he said. "Our rich outdoor heritage, vast public lands and abundant natural resources are a few of them that we need to conserve. And we have an obligation to protect them, not just for our own benefit but for future generations as well."

Asked to further explain the "Montana way of life," he said that it's "probably a little different to every single Montanan." As a sportsman himself, he said, hunting and fishing "are not things that we do, they're not activities, it's really who we are. It's an identity. And access to lands, for hunting and fishing, is part of our identity."

An example of bolstering access, he said, was the state's acquisition through FWP of 5,677 acres in the Big Snowy Mountains. The parcel, which abuts public lands and was approved for acquisition in September, offers not only "exceptional hunting opportunities with excellent habitat and access to the Big Snowys elk herd, it will also remain available for cattle grazing, keeping it production ag," he said. Kyle Weaver, president and CEO of RMEF, also lauded the acquisition, which the organization supported.

"The state has a vested interest in seeing land conserved for wildlife habitat while also protecting ranchers on the landscape," Gianforte said. "These two objectives, conservation and production ag, are not mutually exclusive. We can join them together. We married those two interests in this agreement."

Other hunting-related measures taken by Gianforte's administration have not been as popular. Last year's rollout of a revised 454 hunting tag program — tweaked by the 2021 Legislature — has been criticized by some hunting groups as favoring wealthy owners of massive ranches over regular hunters. The program, debuted in 2001, originally offered landowners one elk tag in exchange for allowing four hunters with bull tags to access their property. The updated program offers landowners more elk tags for allowing other bull or cow tag-holding hunters access to their lands.

Asked about the criticism on Wednesday, Gianforte initially did not recall the modifications to the program, which he signed into law and which FWP is tasked with enacting. Worsech reminded him that the ratio had been changed.

"We changed the ratio," Gianforte said. "The purpose of the 454 program is to increase public access to private lands. It's a tool that hadn't been used very much. We're starting to use it to increase access in alignment with our state objectives."

Under the 4-1 ratio they said the program was hardly used. In its revised form, they said, more landowners are participating, meaning more public hunters are accessing private lands. The governor and Worsech defended the revised program, noting an uptick in elk harvested on private lands, although Worsech said that "last year we didn't have the process down as well as we should've, this year we do."

Throughout his remarks, Gianforte repeatedly stressed local public input as being crucial to decisions his administration makes: "Any of these issues have to be done with the support of the local community. So public input will be involved in any changes that we're going to be making."

Gianforte stressed community input again when a reporter asked for his thoughts on a Utah ski corporation's proposal to drastically expand Holland Lake Lodge in the Swan Valley.

"I'm not familiar with the details there, but let me say, on any public land use issues, I always strive for consensus of the local community," he said. "I think that's critical. I laid out the priorities, you know, public lands have to stay in public hands, we have to be working to increase public access, and the voice of the local community needs to be heard."