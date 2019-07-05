Many people who live in Missoula have hiked up the “M” or Mount Jumbo to get a bird’s-eye view of the city, but fewer have seen the overlook from atop a mound of compacted trash at the landfill.
A group of high schoolers saw that unique vista on Friday when they stood on 225 feet of compacted trash at the Republic Services landfill.
The students, ranging in age from freshmen to seniors, took a field trip to the site through the Upward Bound program, which is following the theme of “sustainability” this year.
“I think that it’s really sad to see that we as people, we do stuff like this without thinking about how it’s going to affect people in the future,” said Raia Chase, 14, a rising sophomore at Hellgate High School.
Chase is one of about 50 students in the Upward Bound summer program, which aims to give students a taste of college through a six-week on-campus experience during which they take classes, live in the dorms, attend workshops and get to know other students.
The program serves high school students from low-income families, or families in which neither parent holds a bachelor's degree, with the goal of increasing the rate at which students graduate high school and enroll in and graduate from postsecondary education.
Students also take seminar courses assigned to them by grade, including American Sign Language, slam poetry, prep for college and college comp. The courses are designed to help students develop leadership qualities and foster success. In slam poetry, students gain experience in public speaking. In college comp, students complete scholarship applications so they'll leave the course with the materials they need to apply.
The federally funded program exists at universities across the country to serve students from high schools that have large populations of low-income students. At the University of Montana, the program serves students from Browning, Big Sky and Hellgate High Schools.
In addition to taking classes in math, English and science, students this summer also are learning about how they can reduce waste and minimize their carbon footprint.
“If we want to be able to sustain it here, we have to make the change now and we have to all be a part of that,” Chase said.
The view from the mountain is subject to change even more as workers continue to compact garbage another 150 feet on top of the 225-foot hill, said James Keeney, the operations manager for the landfill.
"Elevation is not an issue," Keeney said, noting that the Missoula landfill was grandfathered in and doesn't have to follow height restrictions.
Prior to visiting the landfill on Friday, students toured Home ReSource where they re-created something with recycled materials. They also watched a film about climate change, and they’ve been encouraged to recycle what they can in bins supplied in the dorms.
Chase said the sustainability theme is already one of her favorite parts about the program because “it educates kids about the environmental issues that are happening currently,” although she covered her nose to avoid the smell at the landfill.
Field trips, like the one to the landfill, are a big component of the summer Upward Bound program at UM.
"I think our program really gives them an opportunity to be a kid and to play and to just kind of maybe take a break," said Twila Old Coyote, the TRIO Upward Bound director at UM.
In addition to their homework and educational field trips, students also visit places like a ropes course and Splash Montana, and participate in events like a Fourth of July barbecue or a "gross foods" wheel-of-fortune game.
"It's a lot of fun seeing our students experience things they've never experienced before," Old Coyote said.