Landscaping can turn a lawn into a native plant paradise

“And my logo grass is the prairie junegrass,” he said, adding it’s the only species from its genus that grows here. “It’s a pretty unusual thing to have only one representative from a genus of anything, so it’s kind of a special plant.”

Native Yards also uses the abundance of wildflowers that grow in the West to add splashes of color.

“Any day we’re going to start seeing buttercups come up and the yellow bells and the blanket flowers and of course, the bitterroot, our state flower,” he said. “Then you get into the asters and the milkweeds and all of these wonderful fall blooming plants.”

Many of his clients are looking to attract insects and pollinators to their landscapes.

“When you bring in the native pollinators, it brings in a lot of other players and it just makes your habitat more interesting, more healthy and more sustainable over the long term.”

At the same time, transitioning to a yard filled with native plant species dissuades neighborhood deer that wander Missoula in search of their next meal.