Lolo National Forest is working to clear a road blocked by a landslide near Seeley Lake.
The Forest Service learned of the slide from a visitor's satellite phone call Wednesday morning, according to Seeley Lake District Ranger Quinn Carver. He said debris came down a slope burned by the 2017 Rice Ridge fire, probably after taking heavy rainfall from a thunderstorm, and covered Lodgepole Road.
"It jumped across (and) covered the road in three different places with debris," he said. It took place a few miles below the Lodgepole Creek trailhead, a popular access point to the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex. Carver said five horse trailers and one car were stranded behind the blockage. Fortunately, "the party had enough food and supplies to camp one more night."
Carver said a contract bulldozer was working on clearing the debris, with the goal of reopening the road by the end of the day. He expected that further work will be needed to clear the landslide from the adjacent creek and allow it to flow through its culvert.