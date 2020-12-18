Lantern Tours go virtual

The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula is hosting "Lantern Tours Greatest Hits — A Virtual Holiday Celebration." The Lantern tours will be held virtually on the Museum's Facebook page and website at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Although things will look a little different, the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula’s Lantern Tours holiday program will return for its sixth season. The Lantern Tours program is a living history event that takes place in five of the Historical Museum’s buildings.

This year features favorite scenes from the past five years, including Lieutenant Colonel Brooke in the NCO Quarters, Emma and Ralph Sharp in the Homestead Cabin (Emma has a special Christmas surprise), St. Michael’s Church during the 1918 flu pandemic, a children’s performance of "A Christmas Carol" in the Grant Creek School, and a very generous ticketing agent in the Drummond Depot with a special gift for his niece.

It is a free online event, but donations are welcome. If you miss it, the recording will be available on the museum’s website and Facebook page.

Tours can be viewed at https://fortmissoulamuseum.org/virtual-holiday-lantern-tours/ or facebook.com/historical.museum.at.fort.missoula.

