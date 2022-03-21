Large bag of marijuana found on I-90 in Mineral County

A large bag of marijuana found on the side of I-90 was turned over to Mineral County law enforcement on Friday evening.

A Good Samaritan called it in on Friday night around 11 p.m., Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said. He estimates the bag weighs about 200 pounds.

The bag had no markings and was lying on the side of the freeway, torn open, near the Henderson exit when the individual found it.

Toth said if no one claims it in the next week, it will be destroyed. Its contents tested positive for THC.

It isn't illegal to transport marijuana within state boundaries, but if taken across the border, its owners could face federal drug trafficking charges.

