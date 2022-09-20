Large Missoula redevelopment projects moving along behind the scenes

Several major development projects in Missoula are slowly but surely moving forward.

In her director’s report to the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board during the monthly meeting last week, Ellen Buchanan gave an update on five large projects that are all in the very early stages: The Riverfront Triangle, the Sleepy Inn, the Montana Rail Link trestle, the Scott Street area and the Midtown Master Plan.

First, board member Ruth Reineking asked if there was any update on what’s happening with the Fox Site, also known as the Riverfront Triangle, in downtown Missoula.

The large chunk of land next to the Clark Fork River just west of the Orange Street Bridge has sat undeveloped for decades, and includes a city-owned parking lot and several acres of privately-owned dilapidated structures.

In April, developers Dean Bosacki and Sadek Darwiche (who lives in Jackson, Wyoming) presented the board with plans to build a hotel, an events center, housing, retail space and parking structures at the site.

Since then, however, there has been little information and not much happening at the site. Darwiche has not responded to a request for comment from the Missoulian.

Buchanan told Reineking that things are moving behind the scenes.

"There is a lot of interest and a lot of movement,” Buchanan said last Thursday. “We’ll know a lot more next week about what’s going on. Probably some different players.”

Reineking asked if that meant that different developers besides Bosacki and Darwiche.

Buchanan responded that Reineking was correct.

The city has been trying for decades to find the right partner to fully utilize the Riverfront Triangle site, which sits in an Urban Renewal District where developers are eligible for Tax Increment Financing.

Before the pandemic, local restaurant and music venue owner Nick Checota and his wife had announced plans to build a $100-million civic events complex on the site, including luxury condos, restaurants and a public plaza, but had to cancel once COVID hit. Before that, a local team called Hotel Fox Partners had planned a similar development, but they also backed off.

In her report, Buchanan also said the Scott Street housing project is still moving forward. A local company called Ravara Development is planning on building at least 70 permanently affordable Community Land Trust homes along with other market-rate homes in the Northside neighborhood.

“Architectural and engineering development for both the Community Land Trust and the market-rate portions of the project are progressing to the point that some realistic pricing is on the horizon,” Buchanan said. “This will allow us to assess ratios of housing types and price points for the Community Land Trust portion. City staff and Ravara continue working on a purchase and sale agreement for the Community Land Trust land and shared parking agreement. Work on a development agreement will follow.”

Next, Buchanan told the board that the city’s plan to redevelop the site of the former Sleepy Inn motel on West Broadway is underway.

“The vandalism that the city was experiencing seems to have been deterred by the new fencing around the perimeter of the property,” she said. “We are trying to remove the building as quickly as possible and were able to get a materials inventory done last week to identify hazardous materials that needed to be abated prior to the removal of the structure.”

A plan to convert the Montana Rail Link trestle bridge into a crossing for pedestrians and bicyclists over the Clark Fork River on West Broadway is also moving along.

“We have begun working with (engineering firm) HDR to develop a scope of work for this project,” Buchanan said in her report. “Staff met with HDR, MRL and other city departments to talk through the extent and details of this initial effort.”

Buchanan said the goal is to bring a professional services contract and other documents to the board for consideration in October.

Buchanan also said that ECONorthwest, the prime consultant that will be working on a the Midtown Master Plan, will be in Missoula with a team in the last week of September. The first public workshop will be the evening of Sept. 27 at the Missoula Family YMCA.

“During their stay, the team will be meeting with small discreet groups and stakeholders in an effort to receive broad input from the Midtown community,” Buchanan said.