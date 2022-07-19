Large police presence near Southgate Mall for suspect on foot

Missoula police have set up a perimeter near Southgate Mall in pursuit of a suspect.

The perimeter is set up near Clark Street and Mary Avenue, Missoula Police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said. She added police don't think there's a threat to the public at this time.

The suspect is not believed to be armed. He is traveling on foot, and is a Caucasian male last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans and a baseball hat.

Officers are still trying to locate the suspect. Police are asking the public to stay clear of the scene for safety and so officers can work.

"Anytime someone runs from law enforcement there is a threshold of threat," Arnold said.

Other law enforcement agencies are assisting Missoula police. There is no further information available at this time.