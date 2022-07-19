 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Large police presence near Southgate Mall for suspect on foot

  • 0

Missoula police have set up a perimeter near Southgate Mall in pursuit of a suspect. 

The perimeter is set up near Clark Street and Mary Avenue, Missoula Police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said. She added police don't think there's a threat to the public at this time.

The suspect is not believed to be armed. He is traveling on foot, and is a Caucasian male last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans and a baseball hat.

Officers are still trying to locate the suspect. Police are asking the public to stay clear of the scene for safety and so officers can work. 

"Anytime someone runs from law enforcement there is a threshold of threat," Arnold said. 

Other law enforcement agencies are assisting Missoula police. There is no further information available at this time. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol riot hearings: Jury selected for contempt trial of Trump aide Steve Bannon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News