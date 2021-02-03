Largest affordable home-ownership project in MT history eyed for Northside Missoula

Dawn McGee, the CEO of Goodworks Ventures in Missoula, said the project will be designed "in the context of the Northside neighborhood."

"We're looking to mitigate the impacts of development," she said. "We want to make sure the rest of the neighborhood is not unfairly or unduly impacted. We want to improve that neighborhood. If we don't have a housing stock which can actually be available to our community to live in and create a healthy environment, we don't have a vibrant community."

She said a design firm out of the California Bay Area will be hired, and they specialize in this type of project to make sure the affordable units don't stand out in any way from the market-rate housing. That way, she said, the neighborhood will feature residents from a variety of backgrounds but won't look like two separate projects.

Bickell said neighborhood residents will have a chance to submit their input. The project will have a public hearing before the Missoula City Council at 7 p.m. on Monday where anyone can add their voice.

Eran Pehan, the director of the city's Office of Housing, Community Development and Innovation, said the project fits in with A Place to Call Home, the city's housing policy adopted by the city council in 2019.