Largest affordable home-ownership project in MT history eyed for Northside Missoula

The single-largest, permanently affordable, ownership-based housing development in Montana history is on its way to becoming reality on a formerly polluted industrial site in Missoula's Northside neighborhood.
Officials with the city of Missoula, along with private development and investment partners, have announced plans to turn a 19-acre site off of Scott Street, north of White Pine Park, into a mixed-use housing and commercial development. It would include a sorely-needed daycare space, spots for a restaurant and tap room, and market-rate housing and 70 permanently affordable Community Land Trust homes.
"Today we are realizing what we hope will be a game-changer for the community, for the neighborhood and for the city of Missoula," said Mayor John Engen.
Three acres of the land would be put into a Community Land Trust, and the 70 homes built on top would be available for people making at or below 120% of the Area Median Income.
"This would be the largest permanently affordable land-trust housing development in Montana history," explained Dale Bickell, the city's chief administrative officer.
City Councilwoman Heidi West, who lives just a couple blocks from the property, noted that the project fulfills a lot of the goals in the city's affordable housing policy.
"I am just thrilled and excited to see what's happened in this space," she said. "It's super exciting how many boxes this checks off in line with our housing policy. It more than doubles the amount of permanently affordable homeownership homes in our community."
She noted that city officials had to negotiate with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to clean up the land to residential standards, because the state's original proposal wouldn't have been clean enough for a housing project. She also noted that the Northside lacks adequate childcare facilities, and she didn't think that situation would ever change without public investment.
The city used $6.6 million in Tax Increment Financing to buy the land last year. On Wednesday the Missoula City Council's Committee of the Whole approved selling a 6-acre parcel to a private-sector partner, Goodworks Ventures of Missoula, which is doing business on this project as Ravara Development.
The sale will have to be approved by the full City Council, but the city expects to get between $1.6 million and $1.9 million for the six-acre property. That money will go to the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund. The three-acre parcel will be kept for the permanently affordable land-trust homes, although a nonprofit partner has yet to be selected to manage it as a Community Land Trust.
Ravara will be the master developer on the three-acre parcel. City officials haven't said how many market-rate homes would be built on the other six acres, but Bickell said there would be less than 24 homes per acre. The site is currently zoned for a maximum of 43 homes per acre.
The city is getting $7.30 per square foot for the sale, which Bickell said is the same price the city paid for the property last year.
There are several Community Land Trust homes in Missoula, such as the Clark Fork Commons and Lee Gordon Place managed by the North Missoula Community Development Corporation. Homeowners don't own the land beneath the homes. That makes the initial price much more affordable than market-rate housing, but buyers have to income-qualify. Owners can build some equity in the homes, but if they sell there's a formula to determine the re-sale price that keeps the homes affordable for the next buyer forever.
The Scott Street project is just down the road from The Villagio, a 202-unit affordable rental-home project in the planning stages that's being developed by the city, nonprofit partners and private developers. That project is the single largest rental-based affordable housing project in Montana history.
Dawn McGee, the CEO of Goodworks Ventures in Missoula, said the project will be designed "in the context of the Northside neighborhood."
"We're looking to mitigate the impacts of development," she said. "We want to make sure the rest of the neighborhood is not unfairly or unduly impacted. We want to improve that neighborhood. If we don't have a housing stock which can actually be available to our community to live in and create a healthy environment, we don't have a vibrant community."
She said a design firm out of the California Bay Area will be hired, and they specialize in this type of project to make sure the affordable units don't stand out in any way from the market-rate housing. That way, she said, the neighborhood will feature residents from a variety of backgrounds but won't look like two separate projects.
Bickell said neighborhood residents will have a chance to submit their input. The project will have a public hearing before the Missoula City Council at 7 p.m. on Monday where anyone can add their voice.
Eran Pehan, the director of the city's Office of Housing, Community Development and Innovation, said the project fits in with A Place to Call Home, the city's housing policy adopted by the city council in 2019.
She noted that the policy included a goal of developing at least 100 new permanently affordable ownership housing units in the city within five years. The 70 new homes on this project, combined with the seven new affordable units at The Reed, a condo project in development near downtown Missoula, would put Missoula at 77% of the overall goal, Pehan said.
"We're not talking about high-income earners," she said.
Ravara Development's investment partners are taking advantage of the fact that the site lies with both the City of Missoula's North Reserve/Scott Street Urban Renewal District and the only federal Opportunity Zone in Missoula County. In both those designated areas, developers are eligible for reimbursement and other financial incentives in exchange for building projects that increase the property tax base.
"It's a pretty impactful combo to the right investor," explained Ellen Buchanan, the director of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency that oversees the city's Urban Renewal Districts. "There's a sense of urgency moving forward. We've moved at lightning speed on this to fill a need that's dire in our community right now and getting worse daily."
The median home sales price in Missoula hit $350,000 in 2020, an 11% increase from 2019 and the largest annual spike in two decades.
The committee voted 10-1 to approve the deal, with council member Jesse Ramos absent and Sandra Vasecka voting against it. Vasecka did not elaborate on why she was against the project, although she said it's a "great idea."
The rest of the council was effusive in their praise of the project.
"This is one of the most exciting and impactful projects that's come before council in my seven years on the council," said council member Jordan Hess. "It's a very big deal."