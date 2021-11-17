Largest rooftop solar array in Montana now operational at Missoula jail

The largest rooftop solar array in the state is now operational on top of the Missoula County Detention Facility.

Including the cost of purchasing the solar panels, the array — which includes 1,152 panels — will save the county approximately $400,000 over its life span, county officials said Wednesday.

Those panels have 432 kilowatts of capacity, which would be enough to power about 50 households. They are expected to provide about 20% of the detention center's power needs. No surplus power will be transferred elsewhere.

"This project could only happen because a whole bunch of people showed a lot of vision and creativity and willingness to solve problems," said Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick.

The project was conceived years ago, with Slotnick hearing about the idea from fellow commissioner Dave Strohmaier, he said. Eventually others were brought in, including Missoula County's sustainability program manager, Diana Maneta.

Maneta was also heavily involved in recent county zoning laws regarding cryptocurrency, which are believed to be the country's first that address the environmental impact of blockchain technology.

Missoula and Missoula County have invested heavily in sustainability and clean energy — the county has a goal of 100% clean energy for the Missoula urban area by 2030.

"(This) started out years ago as a few of us on the rooftop realizing how much sunlight and how bright it is, especially if you forget your sunglasses," Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott said. "We saw the potential of the space and today it's a very large array of solar panels and a project we can all be proud of."

That life span is expected to be 25 years, which is also approximately when the detention facility's roof will need to be replaced. At that point, the panels, which have a 25-year warranty, will be revisited.

Four to five workers from Montana's OnSite Energy installed the panels over a period of three months.

"(After 25 years) there'll be a decision by the county to either take the solar array off and reinstall it, or maybe invest in newer technology at the time," said Orion Thornton, OnSite's chief technical officer.

The amount of energy the panels produce will differ between summer and winter, as the number of daylight hours shifts. The panels are expected to produce up to four times more power in the summer months as compared with the winter.

The array, in total, is expected to meet a total of 20% of the detention center's needs throughout the year. Over the course of its life span, the array is expected to produce 11 million kilowatt hours of electricity.

The financing structure used for the project is the first of its kind in Montana, county officials said. Missoula County utilized a third-party investor, Saroc Energy, which will own the panels for five years. During those five years, the county will pay Saroc for the energy produced, which allows them to take advantage of a federal solar tax credit that would not be available to a local government entity otherwise.

That tax credit is worth approximately 26% of the total cost of the array, an information sheet from the county said. After five years, the county will buy the array from Saroc at a depreciated rate.

"We invested in this rooftop solar because we believe in renewable energy," said Roy O'Connor, who represented Saroc on Wednesday. "We're very glad to keep some good, sustainable, renewable energy flowing into this building."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

