Last day to name top workplaces

Why participate? It’s more than just the well-deserved bragging rights that come with the honor, though impressing your clients – and competitors – is a great benefit. Being selected a Montana Top Workplace also will raise an employer’s profile and serve as a strong recruiting tool.

Who can enter? Any organization – public, private, nonprofit or government – with 35 or more employees in Montana. Nomination deadline is Friday, Dec. 11. Business owners, managers, front-line staff or even customers can nominate a company. The employer will be contacted by Energage to verify that it chooses to participate.

To enter go to: https://topworkplaces.com/nominate/montana/, or call (406) 206-9789.

It’s time for Montana to spotlight its best.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0