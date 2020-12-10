Last day to name top workplaces

Love your job? Friday is the deadline to tell all of Montana about your great workplace.
The Missoulian and other Lee Enterprises Montana papers in Hamilton, Helena, Butte and Billings are teaming with national research firm Energage to introduce Montana Top Workplaces.
There is no fee, and all businesses that participate receive a complimentary, confidential, 10-page culture review from Energage. How does the competition work?
- Any organization with 35 employees in Montana can sign up for the chance to be recognized as a Montana Top Workplace. State and regional winners will be recognized.
- To evaluate aspiring workplaces, Energage interviews employees with a five-minute, 24-question online survey. Interviews will be conducted October through December. Energage compares those survey results to its industry benchmarks and sends the employer a free snapshot.
- Energage then crunches all the numbers from participants across the state and informs those employers who have earned the distinction of being named a Montana Top workplace.
- In June 2021 the Missoulian and other Montana Lee papers in Billings, Butte, Hamilton and Helena will publish a special section featuring and celebrating state and area top workplaces. Entrants who do not win are not identified and can use the confidential survey feedback to improve their culture for next year’s competition. Depending on the COVID-19 environment, an event also may be held in early summer 2021 to honor the winners.
Why participate? It’s more than just the well-deserved bragging rights that come with the honor, though impressing your clients – and competitors – is a great benefit. Being selected a Montana Top Workplace also will raise an employer’s profile and serve as a strong recruiting tool.
Who can enter? Any organization – public, private, nonprofit or government – with 35 or more employees in Montana. Nomination deadline is Friday, Dec. 11. Business owners, managers, front-line staff or even customers can nominate a company. The employer will be contacted by Energage to verify that it chooses to participate.
To enter go to: https://topworkplaces.com/nominate/montana/, or call (406) 206-9789.
It’s time for Montana to spotlight its best.
