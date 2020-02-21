Latest Climate Ready Missoula plan released

“We got comments like ‘How much is it going to cost?’, wanting to know those details. That will be determined in the implementation phase. …This plan can’t get to that level of detail, it wasn’t intended to, but I think we did do a better job of explaining what that implementation will look like.”

The “Next Steps” section at the end of the revised version explains that a task force will be needed to guide implementation of the plan, and predicts that “successful implementation will require new and durable funding sources, for example advocating for a local options sales tax that can be allocated in part for adaptation strategies, pursuing grant opportunities, and prioritizing this work within the budgets of local government and businesses.”

“We’re just trying to offer some examples so that people realize there could be new opportunities we don’t have today” for funding said Cilimburg, executive director of Climate Smart Missoula. “The costs and how we fund it … could look really different in a couple of years.”