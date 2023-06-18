Christian Moya is originally from Peru but lived for a long time in New York City, where there's a huge Latino population and one can find Latin dancing events every night.

So when he moved to Missoula with his wife about a year and a half ago, he wasn't sure he'd find the same sense of community.

But he was pleasantly surprised that, while Missoula's Latino community is fairly small, it is thriving.

For decades there's been an informal group hosting Latin dance and music events around town. The most recent iteration is Latin Nights hosted by a group called Salsa 406!, and it's every first Saturday of the month at the Dark Horse bar.

It's an energetic evening of dancing and live music and conversation, with lessons for those new to Latin dancing like cumbia, salsa and merengue.

"What I like about Latin Nights is it means a lot to me," Moya explained. "It's not even my Peruvian culture, but it reminds me of gathering as a family, listening to music, speaking Spanish and having community. That's what it means to me personally."

Salsa, Moya said, has nothing to do with the Peruvian culture he grew up in. But it's huge in New York City and it's a type of dance he recommends everyone should try. He plays percussion, including congas, for Latin Nights.

"It's a place for Latinos to get together, but it's also a lot of locals and white people trying to learn to dance," he said. "I see that happening for the last few months."

Local dance instructor Jennifer Corbin, who specializes in dances from Spain and the Caribbean, helps organize the events. She's taken on the role from a long line of local Missoulians, starting with Hot Salsa Nights roughly 40 years ago, she estimated.

She's white, but she said the beauty of the Missoula scene is that the Latin Nights brings a diverse crowd of people from all backgrounds.

"The country and western dancers from the Sunrise Saloon come over to the Dark Horse because the music is better," she said. "It's very rhythmic. Dance isn't about performance, it's about connection. Social dance especially, it's learning about everybody in your community. It's building a safe space."

She said the events are a way for people to interact with others of different cultures, from Columbia to Puerto Rico to Mexico to small-town Montana.

"Everyone is super-respectful and fun and caring," she said.

Salsa dancing, she tells her students, is like a perfect apple.

"It's very crisp and snappy but juicy at the same time," she said. "It's just an awesome experience. Even if you don't have experience, there's some sort of move in your repertoire that will work great. You can even just sit and watch and have a great time."

The group has secured public city parks for their new series called Salsa in the Parks. Dance lessons will be at 6 p.m., with music from 7-9 p.m. along with a potluck and dancing.

The first one will be June 24 at Bonner Park, the next one is July 22 at Playfair Park and the last one is Aug. 26 at McCormick Park.

There's also Latin dance lessons hosted on Mondays at the Westside Theater at 8 p.m. for a $5 drop-in fee.

For more information visit Salsa406 on Facebook.

