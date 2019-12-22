The Missoula Police Department, Montana Department of Transportation and other area law enforcement agencies will begin increasing patrols this week and through the New Year holiday on the lookout for drunk drivers.
"Driving while drunk is deadly and can have serious consequences for everyone involved," Sgt. Greg Amundsen said in statement released this week. "All of us in law enforcement are committed to keeping Montanans safe, and that means we have a zero-tolerance policy for drunk driving. It is really simple — don't drink and drive ever."
In the release, MPD said Montana wrapped up 2018 with "one of the highest rates in the nation" for alcohol-impaired crashes, with 40% of all traffic fatalities attributed to drinking and driving.
Data from the Montana Department of Transportation indicate that 64% of all fatalities statewide in 2018 were the result of impaired driving, up from 61% in 2017.
According to MDT, Missoula County accounted for 11.2% of all impaired driver crashes from 2009 to 2018. Yellowstone County accounted for 16.3% of all impaired driver crashes in that time, while Flathead County was 9.8%.
Penalties for driving under the influence included jail time ranging from 24 hours to six months, a six-month license suspension and a $1,000 fine for a first conviction. Penalties increase to one year of jail time, one-year license suspension and a $2,000 fine for a second conviction. Fines can reach $5,000 for a third conviction. Fine amounts do not include possible court costs.