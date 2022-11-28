 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Law enforcement investigating Heart Butte death

An investigation is underway after authorities found a dead woman in Heart Butte on Thursday.

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman on Thursday evening on the Blackfeet Reservation, according to a press release from Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.

They found the woman when they arrived and did CPR. She was brought to Indian Health Services in Browning where she was declared dead. 

The press release didn't specify a suspected manner of death. It did mention the arrest of someone, but said the arrest was in connection to a separate incident. 

"At this time, one person has been arrested on a separate incident and that person's involvement, if any, has not been determined," the release stated. "This person's name will not be released until the investigation has reached its end." 

Requests for clarification to both Blackfeet law enforcement and the FBI on whether the arrested person is involved in the Heart Butte case went unanswered on Monday. 

The woman's name hasn't been released yet. FBI agents, Blackfeet law enforcement officers and Pondera County Sheriff's Office officials are investigating the case. 

