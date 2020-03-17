Law enforcement limits in-person responses

Missoula city and county law enforcement will be temporarily limiting in-person responses to emergency calls only in response to the fast-moving spread of coronavirus.

Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott issued the notice in a social media post on Monday, stating the office would be “discontinuing all non-emergent/non-essential Sheriff’s Office business.”

On Tuesday, Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh issued a press release about the city’s decision to scale back on non-emergent responses. Officers will respond to non-emergency calls by phone, Welsh said, meaning non-violent calls and matters not in progress when the report is made.

Fingerprinting services have also been suspended temporarily by both departments.

While the Catlin Street police station has closed its lobby, members of the public can still speak with an officer at the downtown station if the matter can’t be handled over the phone.

The Sheriff’s Office will remain locked, but the reception desk will take any “non-in-progress” reports to be forwarded to Sheriff’s Office staff, McDermott said.