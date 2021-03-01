Law enforcement offering $5K reward related to firearms stolen from St. Regis store

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a reward of $5,000 for information related to the theft of 10 firearms from a St. Regis store.
In partnership with the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, the ATF is investigating the burglary of a federal firearms licensee, Ponderosa Arms, 14 Lobo Loop, Suite B, St. Regis. The burglary happened on Jan. 26, according to a news release from the ATF.
Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said the suspects took a mix of rifles and pistols.
The reward is for any information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft. Anyone with information can contact ATF at 1-888-283-8477 or by calling the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office at 406. 822.3555.
Ashley Nerbovig
Crime and Courts Reporter
