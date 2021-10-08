Law enforcement still attempting to locate pre-release center escapee

Officials are still trying to track down a Missoula Pre-release Center escapee.
Pre-release resident Torry Rockroads walked away from the center on Thursday afternoon. He was last seen about 3:50 p.m. when he jumped out a window and absconded, according to a news release from Missoula Correctional Services.
Rockroads, 27, is a Native American man with a medium build, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 211 pounds with black hair and black eyes, the release said.
He has a felony conviction out of Yellowstone County and is serving a four-year prison sentence for a robbery charge. Anyone with information about Rockroads should contact law enforcement. A warrant for felony escape has been issued for his arrest.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Zoe Buchli
Crime and courts reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.