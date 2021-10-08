Law enforcement still attempting to locate pre-release center escapee

Officials are still trying to track down a Missoula Pre-release Center escapee.

Pre-release resident Torry Rockroads walked away from the center on Thursday afternoon. He was last seen about 3:50 p.m. when he jumped out a window and absconded, according to a news release from Missoula Correctional Services.

Rockroads, 27, is a Native American man with a medium build, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 211 pounds with black hair and black eyes, the release said.

He has a felony conviction out of Yellowstone County and is serving a four-year prison sentence for a robbery charge. Anyone with information about Rockroads should contact law enforcement. A warrant for felony escape has been issued for his arrest.

