Law enforcement officers from Montana and Utah were keeping watch Saturday in the Salt Lake City hospital where Montana Highway Patrol trooper Wade Palmer was airlifted after being shot early Friday morning during a manhunt in Evaro.
“We have been completely overwhelmed at the massive outpouring of love and kindness extended not just to the Palmers but to the entire MHP extended family,” the Highway Patrol posted on Facebook, and also tweeted, on Saturday morning. “…There has been someone outside his room around the clock including his surgery room.”
A GoFundMe account was set up midday on Friday to support Palmer's family; by early Saturday afternoon more than $87,000 of the page's $100,000 goal has surged into the account from more than 1,300 people. Palmer is being treated at University Hospital in Salt Lake City.
Palmer was among four people shot in separate but related incidents late Thursday and early Friday. The first shooting targeted three people, wounding two and killing one. Johnathan Bertsch, 28, of Arlee, was arrested after an hours-long manhunt and charged with one count of deliberate homicide and three of attempted deliberated homicide. He’s being held without bail in the Missoula County Detention Center.
The spree began shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday when a red pickup containing Julie Blanchard, her son Casey Blanchard and his friend Shelley Hays stopped near the Lithia auto deadership of Missoula on Grizzly Court and Expressway, after a driver in a white Cadillac Escalade flashed its lights at them, according to court documents.
When Casey Blanchard got out of the pickup, the Escalade’s driver opened fire, wounding Casey and his mother and killing Hays, according to court document.
The shootings sparked a massive manhunt. Palmer was shot about an hour later after reporting he’d come under fire on Highway 93 North near the Evaro bar.
GoFundMe accounts have been set up for all the victims and their families.
The account for Shelley Hays asks for help with "any expenses Shelley needed to pay or any expenses the family now has to endure." It had raised more than $15,000 toward an $18,000 goal by Saturday.
A GoFundMe account seeking to help Casey Blanchard's family with travel to Salt Lake City and related expenses had raised more than $400 of the $1,500 sought, and said that he's listed in critical condition and facing several surgeries. A Facebook request for help for Casey Blanchard and his family, which notes that his was the only family income, had raised nearly $28,000 Saturday of $35,000 requested.
And a Facebook request for his mother, Julie Blanchard, had raised nearly $4,500 of the $5,000 requested.