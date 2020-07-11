Law school graduates petition Supreme Court

The Uniform Bar Exam, which Montana uses, counts for admission into 35 jurisdictions in the United States — that is, it’s not specific only for Montana. Graduates who take the bar exam in Montana can move to other states to practice law, using their scores on the exam to place them in other state’s bars.

The fact sheet provided by the State Bar of Montana explained diploma privilege, as it’s been implemented in Oregon, Washington and Utah, would not work for Montana. The sheet pointed to the fact that in Utah and Oregon, “in order to qualify for the modified diploma privilege, an individual must have graduated from an American Bar Association accredited law school that has an average bar pass rate of 86% or above.”

UM’s bar pass rate is below that 86% minimum. A report on UM's law school page lists its 2018 pass rate at 82.46%. That means that any Montana graduate looking to use their Montana-granted diploma privilege in Utah and Oregon would still have to take a bar exam to do so.

Washington has not yet released whether it will require a minimum law school exam pass rate for its diploma privilege.

But Schaefer explained that those seeking diploma privilege would stay in Montana, and if they chose to practice in another state, would understand they’d need to take that state’s version of the bar exam.