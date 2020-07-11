Law school graduates petition Supreme Court

Graduates from the University of Montana’s law school filed a petition Thursday with the Montana Supreme Court requesting a special exemption from the Montana Bar Exam.
Alexander Blewett III School of Law graduates asked Montana’s justices to grant petitioners diploma privilege due to the extenuating circumstances presented by COVID-19. This option would exempt graduates from the final exam and fast track their admittance into the State Bar of Montana, Montana's association of attorneys. Before practicing law in Montana, a person must be a member of the state’s bar. The test is set to take place July 28-29.
Diploma privilege has been implemented as a COVID-19 response measure in three out of 50 states, according to a fact sheet released by the State Bar of Montana. Those states are Oregon, Utah and Washington.
“People have been very stressed, and have had severe bouts of anxiety,” said Rebekah Schaefer, one of the petitioners and a 2020 UM law school graduate. “The legal profession prides itself on trying to make sure that the mental health of Montana attorneys is at the forefront. And I think granting diploma privilege is an opportunity to show that (the legal community) cares about the mental health of our attorneys.”
Schaefer, 33, spoke on the stress that comes with studying for the bar exam. It’s like a full-time job, or another full semester of classes, she said. Coupled with the stress of the pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding the future, Schaefer said diploma privilege would just make sense.
In the document, petitioners cited concerns over public health, the unknown duration of the pandemic and the lack of provided alternative options as some of the reasons for filing for diploma privilege. Petitioners pointed to the fact the in-person Montana Law Seminar, the class that takes place the day after the bar exam, had been canceled for health concerns. If that were the case, writers asked, why weren't the two preceding test days canceled?
"If the Montana Law Seminar cannot be safely administered in person, Petitioners respectfully wonder how the bar exam can be," the petition stated.
The Montana Board of Bar Examiners, a volunteer group appointed by the Montana Supreme Court, makes the decisions on the administration of the bar exam. Earlier this year, the board supported the request to allow graduates to take the bar exam in February 2021 and grant a provisional Montana law licence until then. This would allow graduates to practice law with employer supervision, Schaefer said.
Schaefer said that while petitioners were grateful for this provision, it was a temporary solution to a problem that has no end in sight.
“We have no idea what COVID is going to look like in February,” she said. “You’re expected to work full time and study for the bar, and then what if we can’t do it in February? Then what? It doesn’t really fix the problem.”
The Uniform Bar Exam, which Montana uses, counts for admission into 35 jurisdictions in the United States — that is, it’s not specific only for Montana. Graduates who take the bar exam in Montana can move to other states to practice law, using their scores on the exam to place them in other state’s bars.
The fact sheet provided by the State Bar of Montana explained diploma privilege, as it’s been implemented in Oregon, Washington and Utah, would not work for Montana. The sheet pointed to the fact that in Utah and Oregon, “in order to qualify for the modified diploma privilege, an individual must have graduated from an American Bar Association accredited law school that has an average bar pass rate of 86% or above.”
UM’s bar pass rate is below that 86% minimum. A report on UM's law school page lists its 2018 pass rate at 82.46%. That means that any Montana graduate looking to use their Montana-granted diploma privilege in Utah and Oregon would still have to take a bar exam to do so.
Washington has not yet released whether it will require a minimum law school exam pass rate for its diploma privilege.
But Schaefer explained that those seeking diploma privilege would stay in Montana, and if they chose to practice in another state, would understand they’d need to take that state’s version of the bar exam.
"The bar does not have authority to approve or deny the bar applicants' request," said John Mudd, executive director of the State Bar of Montana, in a statement. "The determinations about the bar exam, including the type of exam and when the exam is held, are based upon the recommendations of the Board of Bar Examiners and are approved by the Montana Supreme Court."
“We recognize that, even in the best of circumstances, taking the bar exam can be a stressful experience,” Mudd said. “Our staff are in contact with our venue, the University of Montana, as well as the Missoula City-County Health Department to make sure that the exam this year follows all state and local health directives.”
People taking the tests will be monitored for fever twice daily, once at the beginning of the morning and once after lunch. The test room, the University Center (UC) Ballroom, will be split in half, with around 46 people on each side. Each participant will have their own table, spaced 6 feet apart, with hand sanitizer and other sanitation, according to the fact sheet.
“The Montana Board of Bar Examiners is carefully monitoring the situation with respect to COVID-19,” said Board Chair Gary Bjelland in a statement. “The Montana Supreme Court agreed with that proposal. We will continue to consult with local health authorities in order to follow all state and local health guidance in connection with the July 2020 exam."
Schaefer said that ultimately, expecting similar test results in such a turbulent time was unrealistic.
“To expect the same results and performance that you would in an ordinary year? You're expecting so much,” she said. “No one who’s taken the (Montana) bar has ever gone through such unprecedented times before, but you're expecting the same performance.”
According to a statement from Mudd, the Supreme Court asked the Board of Bar Examiner to respond the the petitioners' request by 5 p.m. Monday. It will then make a decision.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.