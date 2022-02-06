Law school helps Indian Country energy policy

Energy policy-making in Indian Country will get a big boost from law professors at the University of Montana.

Thanks to a $500,000 grant from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, UM’s Blewett School of Law will help provide advice on how to transition from fossil fuels to clean energy on Native American reservations and communities. Other participants include the University of Arizona, University of North Texas and University of Michigan.

“They are all great thinkers,” acting law school Dean Monte Mills said in a news release. “I’m honored to be a part of a team that works together in an interdisciplinary fashion to bring this all together.”

The three-year project concentrates on development in the Bakken oil formation of eastern Montana and North Dakota, as well as the San Juan Basin in the Southwest. Both areas have extensive tribal presence and economic relations with the energy industry.

Native communities often have to pay higher prices for energy, and put up with poorer service, than surrounding communities, Mills said. Through on-the-ground meetings and research, the project expects to improve policies governing clean-energy transitions on Native American lands. That may include energy sovereignty and self-governance of resources on tribal lands.

“There will be opportunities for students to get involved with broader research questions and service work through the law school’s Margery Hunter Brown Indian Law Clinic,” Mills said. “Our students will get to think about how to put law and policy together with other research disciplines in service of tribal governance and decision-making.”

While many rural communities have had extensive attention paid to how they might shift away from coal or petroleum production, Mills said similar work hasn’t been done on reservations.

“There’s this move toward more renewable development across federal public lands,” Mills said. “This project will look at how tribes make sure they’re represented and what are their priorities for their lands, to ensure they’re participating and making laws and policies for themselves.”

