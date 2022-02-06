 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Law school helps Indian Country energy policy

  • 0
UM Law School acting Dean Monte Mills

Alexander Blewett III School of Law acting dean and professor Monte Mills stands for a portrait in the law school on January 13, 2021.

 Rob Chaney

Energy policy-making in Indian Country will get a big boost from law professors at the University of Montana.

Thanks to a $500,000 grant from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, UM’s Blewett School of Law will help provide advice on how to transition from fossil fuels to clean energy on Native American reservations and communities. Other participants include the University of Arizona, University of North Texas and University of Michigan.

“They are all great thinkers,” acting law school Dean Monte Mills said in a news release. “I’m honored to be a part of a team that works together in an interdisciplinary fashion to bring this all together.”

The three-year project concentrates on development in the Bakken oil formation of eastern Montana and North Dakota, as well as the San Juan Basin in the Southwest. Both areas have extensive tribal presence and economic relations with the energy industry.

Native communities often have to pay higher prices for energy, and put up with poorer service, than surrounding communities, Mills said. Through on-the-ground meetings and research, the project expects to improve policies governing clean-energy transitions on Native American lands. That may include energy sovereignty and self-governance of resources on tribal lands.

People are also reading…

“There will be opportunities for students to get involved with broader research questions and service work through the law school’s Margery Hunter Brown Indian Law Clinic,” Mills said. “Our students will get to think about how to put law and policy together with other research disciplines in service of tribal governance and decision-making.”

While many rural communities have had extensive attention paid to how they might shift away from coal or petroleum production, Mills said similar work hasn’t been done on reservations.

“There’s this move toward more renewable development across federal public lands,” Mills said. “This project will look at how tribes make sure they’re represented and what are their priorities for their lands, to ensure they’re participating and making laws and policies for themselves.”

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

EPA grants boost smoke, disease protection

EPA grants boost smoke, disease protection

Projects to improve indoor air quality, emergency response resources and find chronic wasting disease all won Environmental Protection Agency environmental justice grants last week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Rogan addresses edited video of him using the n-word

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News