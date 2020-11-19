Law students spread awareness with clothing drive

With winter on the way, University of Montana law students are using a class project clothing drive to spread warmth and awareness about domestic violence in Montana.
Second-year law students Brenna Saffel, Annie Lewis and Kali Dimmitt-Griffin said the project was a part of their domestic violence class, and the idea was to put together some community action to their studies.
“Winter clothing is a huge need, especially for the survivors who stay at the shelter here in Missoula," Saffel said, adding that she volunteers with the local Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA).
Lewis said the donation will go to benefit the YWCA domestic violence shelter in Missoula, and they reached out to coordinate that organization’s needs, which at this time of year is usually warm clothing.
The donation boxes have a list of needed items that include snow pants for 3-year-old to 12-year-old kids, any size of winter boots, winter jackets, gloves, hats and bath towels.
“So far, it’s been a good outcome,” Lewis said.
The week-long drive that started on Monday has received donations of coats, hats and scarves that filled boxes at the UM Alexander Blewett lll Law School's multiple entrances.
Drop-off boxes are located at the Eddy Avenue entrance, the Sixth Street entrance and the courtyard entrance of the law school.
Dimmitt-Griffin added that children’s clothing can be especially helpful because survivors may be out of work, staying at a shelter and trying to provide for their children at the same time.
The students also created pamphlets that are attached to the donation boxes. The pamphlets provide domestic violence statistics in Montana as well as options for those who may be in a domestic violence situation and information on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting access to shelters for survivors.
The class, they said, gave them a "foundational" understanding of domestic violence law that intersects with a multitude of issues influenced by state and local governments.
While the clothing drive ends on Nov. 23, the YWCA will continue to take donations at their main office at 1130 West Broadway.
YWCA communications coordinator Becky Margolis said in a phone interview the amount of people coming into the shelter fluctuates throughout the year, and while not many people were coming in during the beginning of the pandemic, they are seeing the population increase.
“A lot of times when people are fleeing an abusive relationship or dangerous situation, they don’t have time or the capacity to pack…it’s just the clothing that they have, that they are wearing when they come in. It’s really great to provide those essential items,” she said.
“Needs are always changing, so people could also just contact the Y(WCA) if they have specific items they want to donate,” she said.
Other needs for the shelter include paper towels, tissues and personal-sized hand sanitizer.
“We just really rely on and appreciate community efforts like this to support our programs” she said.
“We really do rely on volunteers in a variety of capacities to carry out all of our services, and we couldn’t do the work we do without donations like this and volunteer efforts like this.”
