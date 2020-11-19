Law students spread awareness with clothing drive

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dimmitt-Griffin added that children’s clothing can be especially helpful because survivors may be out of work, staying at a shelter and trying to provide for their children at the same time.

The students also created pamphlets that are attached to the donation boxes. The pamphlets provide domestic violence statistics in Montana as well as options for those who may be in a domestic violence situation and information on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting access to shelters for survivors.

The class, they said, gave them a "foundational" understanding of domestic violence law that intersects with a multitude of issues influenced by state and local governments.

While the clothing drive ends on Nov. 23, the YWCA will continue to take donations at their main office at 1130 West Broadway.

YWCA communications coordinator Becky Margolis said in a phone interview the amount of people coming into the shelter fluctuates throughout the year, and while not many people were coming in during the beginning of the pandemic, they are seeing the population increase.