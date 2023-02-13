A battle over how much power local governments have to dictate housing regulations is taking place in the halls of the Montana Legislature as an ever-deepening affordable housing crisis rages across the state.

Sen. Daniel Zolnikov, a Republican from Billings, has introduced a bill that would reform Montana’s zoning laws and ensure that multifamily housing and mixed-use developments would be permitted in all urban areas with existing water and sewer systems.

Senate Bill 245 would only apply to cities and towns with a population over 7,000. Many cities and towns have regulations such as parking requirements, height restrictions, setback rules and other ordinances that developers need to follow in order to build housing projects. The bill would cut the power of local governments to enforce those rules in many cases.

When advocating for the bill in front of the Montana Senate’s local government committee last week, Zolnikov said that zoning regulations tacked on by local governments have dis-incentivized builders from creating large multifamily housing projects in commercial districts, where the most people live. That means builders have more of an incentive to build high-end housing for wealthier people away from city centers, which causes congestion and doesn’t help low-income residents.

“We are in an unbelievably deep housing crisis,” Zolnikov said. “The median house on the market in Missoula costs about $560,000, higher than Seattle. The median household income in Missoula is just $51,000, which is half of Seattle, roughly speaking. We are a working class state with housing prices comparable to America’s most expensive cities.”

Seattle's median house price is actually $794,000, according to Realtor.com 2023 reports.

Zolnikov believes that city governments have placed too much emphasis on creating the most ideal notion of cities. But for him, that means low-income people have become priced out and forced to move.

“How many lower income people are on city councils?” he asked. “The cities are trying to help reach the American dream concept. You have your house, you have your garage, you have your front yard. It just builds costs and it isn’t feasible in these times. So I don’t think they're bad, I don’t think they’re guilty. I think they’re trying. I think it is time to be a little disruptive 100%.”

He thinks city governments have had decades to reform their zoning codes without concrete action and now is the time for the state government to step in.

“Local control has become local out of control, I like to say,” he said. “I don’t think it’s intentional but I think we need to get a little more creative.”

However, the bill is opposed by the Montana League of Cities and Towns, the Montana Association of Planners and the Montana Environmental Information Center. The bill is also opposed by city officials in Missoula, including mayor Jordan Hess.

Representatives from all three organizations said that all cities in Montana have different needs and situations and that planning needs to happen at the local level with input from the people who live there rather than mandates at the state level.

Kelly Lynch, the executive director of the League of Cities and Towns, said that Zolnikov and groups like Americans for Prosperity that support the bill, haven’t asked local governments how they feel about it. If the same language of the bill were to be introduced at a city council meeting, she said, there might be a lot of questions.

“There would be hours of public testimony into the night,” Lynch said. “Very few members of the public are here today.”

Ann Schwend with the Montana Environmental Information Center said that “comprehensive zoning reform across and entire jurisdiction” gives her concern.

Neil Cardwell, the city planner for Belgrade, Montana, said his city has already approved 7,000 housing units, which is what the entire Gallatin Valley needs to address population growth. He said the bill isn’t necessary, because local governments are already doing a lot to create housing stock.

Sen. Jeremy Trebas, a Republican from Great Falls, said he has a "Get Out" sticker on his coffee mug, which is a play on the "Get Lost in Montana" stickers meant to encourage tourism. He asked Zolnikov why the state should be encouraging growth with this bill when growth is causing a lot of problems.

Zolnikov said that if Montana stops building housing, it won't discourage wealthy out-of-staters from buying here, it will only stop low-income residents of Montana from attaining housing.

Jake Brown, with a nonprofit called Shelter Whitefish, is a supporter of the bill because it would make it easier to build housing in the most densely-populated areas of cities.

“Specifically, it’s housing where jobs are located,” he said. “Having folks closer to jobs reduces congestion.”

Brown pushed back on the notion that it’s better to leave the decision of where to build multifamily housing to local governments.

“The truth of the matter is that some cities have just outright refused to allow these types of projects,” Brown said. “When one community stifles the development of affordable housing, it has a statewide impact. When there’s no affordable housing in Whitefish, those folks move to Columbia Falls. When Columbia Falls doesn’t allow affordable housing, folks move to Polson.”

Adam Hertz, a former Missoula City Council member, former state lawmaker and a member of the Governor's Housing Task Force, agreed that local governments have failed to address the housing crisis.

“Local governments have had many opportunities to address the housing crisis but haven’t done a good job of doing that,” he said.

Hertz said that “poison pills” like setback rules, height restrictions and parking restrictions make it very difficult to build affordable housing.

In a press release advocating for the bill, Zolnikov said that in addition to opening commercial areas to housing, SB 245 contains provisions to guard against more creative ways of stifling housing in those zones.

“The bill clarifies that a city can’t make more stringent hurdles for housing in commercial zones than the city requires in other city zoning jurisdictions,” the release stated. “These provisions are ‘poison pill prevention’ standards meant to make the reforms contained in SB 245 truly have an impact in Montana communities with a need for housing.”

“If an area of a city is zoned for commercial development and is already served by water and sewer, there’s no reason to ban housing in that part of the city,” Zolnikov said. “We need more housing and allowing mixed use in traditionally commercial-only areas is common sense.”

The committee is expected to take executive action on the bill this week.