Lawmakers introduce bill for Chief Earl Old Person Memorial Highway

A new Chief Earl Old Person Memorial Highway could be established on the Blackfeet Reservation through a bill introduced by Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning on Thursday.

Senate Bill 120 directs the Department of Transportation (DOT) to install two signs — one where U.S. Hwy 89 intersects with U.S. Hwy 2 and one where Hwy 89 intersects with Border Road. The bill also directs DOT to include the memorial highway on the next publication of the state map. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $4,437. The bill was introduced in the Highways and Transportation Committee.

Beloved chief, advocate, orator and elder, Old Person died in October 2021 at 92. Serving as a tribal councilman for 10 years and as chairman for 34, he was the longest-serving elected tribal leader in the country and one of the longest-serving elected officials in the world. Old Person became chief of the Blackfeet Nation in 1978 and delivered the first State of the Tribes address to the Montana Legislature in 1993.

In her introduction, Webber said the bill was brought on behalf of the 17,000 members of the Blackfeet Nation in Montana. Webber spoke of Old Person’s accomplishments, advocacy and humility. She quoted dignitaries, including Sen. Jon Tester, Sen. Steve Daines and Gov. Greg Gianforte, in their praise of Old Person. Webber also joked that Old Person was a Republican.

Webber said Old Person was an advocate for education, and she attributed her own success to his leadership.

“I went to school because he and all the elders said, ‘This is the way we have to go now — through education. Education is now our tool,’” she recalled. “All my lifetime, I knew no other leader than Earl Old Person.”

Many in the room and on Zoom spoke in support of the bill.

Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, D-Browning, served on the Blackfeet Tribal Council with Old Person. When he addressed the committee, he likened Old Person to Mike Mansfield and encouraged others to support the legislation.

“It’s a small token,” he said, referencing the bill. “But to us, it’s a big token to pass this unanimously through all the floors and Gianforte will sign it no problem.”

Sharen Kickingwoman, who is Blackfeet and the organizing associate director of the ACLU Montana, called Old Person a “physical manifestation of Blackfeet knowledge and ways of knowing.”

“He was unabashedly proud to be Blackfeet,” she said. “He was not ashamed of who he was despite living in a world that demanded the opposite. … Our chief loved us, and the memories I have with him I will treasure for a lifetime.”

Kevin Kickingwoman, Sharen’s father, also spoke in support of the bill. Kevin teaches language and culture at Browning High School and joked, “I better do good because my students are watching.”

Kevin spoke of the importance of songs in Blackfeet culture and ceremony.

“(Old Person) saved our songs,” he said. “Not once has he ever turned you down if you wanted to know a song.”

Kickingwoman sang Old Person’s chieftain song at the hearing.

Arlan Edwards, Old Person’s grandson, also supported the bill.

“If this bill is passed, it’s not only going to let the outside world see our culture and identity, but who we are as Blackfeet people,” he said. Edwards sang a warrior song in closing.

No one spoke in opposition to the bill. Sen. Shelley Vance, a Republican from Belgrade, raised questions to Webber.

Vance asked if Old Person was a member of law enforcement, and Webber explained that while he was not in law enforcement, as chief and chairman, he supervised Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and other tribal entities.

Vance conceded that she is “very unfamiliar with any of the reservations” and asked if Old Person would enforce laws within the reservation.

“We’re not another world,” Webber explained. “We do have protocols, but our tribal leaders are head of all law enforcement services. … He was the head of state for us. … He was a true traditional leader; he was our ambassador; he was our president.”

Webber thanked the committee for listening and thanked those who traveled from the reservation to speak in support of the bill.

“The music is to honor you,” she said to the committee, referencing the songs Edwards and Kickingwoman sang. “When they sang that, they sang it to you.”