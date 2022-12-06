Lawsuit filed against BeeHive Homes Missoula over assault case

The family of a man who was assaulted at BeeHive Homes Missoula filed a lawsuit last week against the assisted living facility, alleging it failed to adequately protect the residents who were attacked.

Filed through John and David MacDonald, the brothers of Joseph MacDonald, the plaintiffs contend BeeHive Homes didn’t take proper precautions in guarding its residents from abuse in the traumatic brain injury unit at the facility.

“BeeHive failed miserably in its duty to protect Joe and what happened to him was a disgrace,” Missoula attorney for the plaintiffs CJ Johnson said in a statement to the Missoulian. “The complaint accurately summarizes the facts and this facility will be held accountable for reasons well known to it.”

On Tuesday, BeeHive Homes Missoula Owner Ty Harding said he hadn’t received the complaint yet and declined to respond to the allegations.

The Dec. 1 filing comes on the tail of a physical assault case from last winter at BeeHive Homes Missoula. Joseph MacDonald was physically abused by former BeeHive employee James White while Joseph was staying in the brain injury unit.

In December 2021, city police responded to BeeHive Homes for two separate assault reports. The first victim, who has a developmental disability, told officers one of the caregivers had punched him in the face, causing injury and pain. Video surveillance shows White violently pulling the victim into a chair in the facility living room while yelling at him, court filings state.

A few days later officers again responded to BeeHive for a report of an assault that had previously occurred. Officers reviewed surveillance footage, which showed White in the brain care unit with a second victim, who is unable to speak due to a traumatic brain injury. According to court filings, White is seen grabbing the man’s hand and punching him.

After the Missoula County Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute the case as a felony, it was sent to Missoula’s Municipal Court. White was charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault in March of 2022. He pleaded guilty last August and was sentenced to 10 days in jail for the two counts.

White worked as an aide and attendant. Harding previously told the Missoulian that White started working in BeeHive’s brain injury unit in 2011 and cleared a criminal background check prior to his hiring.

BeeHive failed to supervise White, the complaint alleges, which engendered an environment where he felt empowered to mistreat residents.

It contends that White was the only staff person on duty at the time of the attacks, and that BeeHive didn’t adequately staff the traumatic brain injury unit at the facility.

The filing also references a Montana Human Rights Bureau report from October, specifically its finding that White threatened other people housed at the brain injury unit.

The bureau’s investigation cleared BeeHive of unlawful discrimination against Joseph based on his disability. It stated White’s abuse wasn’t limited to Joseph MacDonald, and that the former employee exhibited threatening behavior toward other brain injury unit residents “without regard for their ability — or lack thereof — to report abuse.”

The report also notes that when BeeHive found out about White’s behavior, he was immediately fired from the business. The facility also cooperated with the Missoula Police Department’s investigation into the case.

However, the investigation did find White seemed to have no fear of retaliation.

“It is astonishing to this investigator that White was so emboldened by his authority as a direct caregiver, that he used threats and physical abuse against BeeHive Homes residents to instill fear and gain submission,” the October report read. “Furthermore, White wielded his egregious behavior against those residents with full knowledge that his actions were both witnessed and/or were being recorded by surveillance cameras in most areas of the (traumatic brain injury) unit.

“This suggests White had no fear of consequence one might expect, from supervisors who review the surveillance footage,” it continued.

Instead of discrimination targeted specifically at Joseph MacDonald, BeeHive failed to protect its residents of the brain injury unit from abusive employee behavior, according to the bureau’s report.

Joseph MacDonald died in July of this year. He was 57, according to the filing.

At White’s court hearing in August, John MacDonald said he believed the abuse hastened his brother’s death.

The complaint demands a jury trial in the case and asks for punitive damages.