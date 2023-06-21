Four groups have jointly sued the U.S. Forest Service over allegations the agency is illegally maintaining and allowing public aviators to use four unofficial landing strips deep within the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness.

The groups — Wilderness Watch, Great Old Broads for Wilderness, Friends of the Bitterroot and Friends of the Clearwater — claim that Forest Service records dating back decades, including through the establishment of the wilderness area, confirm that the four dirt-and-grass landing strips were abandoned and that it is expressly illegal for aviators to use them. But the Forest Service has for years engaged in an informal policy of not enforcing the prohibition on the strips' use, the lawsuit states.

And in 2018, the agency implemented what the groups describe as an illegal policy of opening the landing strips to airplane traffic and planning formal maintenance on them, the lawsuit claims, all without environmental review or public notice. In 2022 and at the request of the state of Idaho, the Forest Service illegally cut down tall trees to improve the approach to one landing strip, the groups allege.

Boise-based Advocates for the West filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho on Tuesday. Wilderness Watch has applied to add a Missoula-based attorney to the the plaintiffs' case as well. Wilderness Watch is headquartered in Missoula. Friends of the Bitterroot is based in Hamilton. Friends of the Clearwater is based in north-central Idaho. Great Old Broads for Wilderness is a nationwide organization with hundreds of members across the Idaho-Montana interface. Linda Jackson, supervisor of the Payette National Forest, and Mary Farnsworth, regional forester for the Intermountain Region, are also named as defendants in the lawsuit, alongside the Forest Service itself.

The four backcountry landing strips — Simonds, Vines, Mile Hi and Dewey Moore — are all along or near Big Creek in central Idaho, south of the Bitterroot Mountains. Big Creek starts in the mountains northeast of McCall, Idaho, just north of Yellow Pine. It flows generally eastward and into the wilderness area near Edwardsburg. From there, it runs through the wilderness and into the legendary Middle Fork Salmon River, about 15.6 miles southwest of where the Middle Fork flows into the main Salmon River.

When the 2.3-million-acre Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness was created in 1980 as the Lower 48's largest wilderness area, Congress grandfathered-in seven public and 10 private landing strips within the wilderness boundary. Those landing strips were ones that the Forest Service recommended for inclusion because of maintained conditions and established use before the wilderness designation. The four landing strips in question — referred to in the lawsuit as the Big Creek Four — were not among the strips grandfathered in for use in the wilderness. Each of the four challenged landing strips sits within a couple miles of a variety of legal landing strips along Big Creek.

"The area’s wilderness quality continues to suffer from the ongoing and increasing noise and intrusion," the groups wrote in a statement Tuesday, "with the illicit landing areas being used for multi-airplane rendezvouses, practice 'touch and go' landings, airstrip 'bagging' in which recreational pilots see how many landings at different locations they can rack up, and even overnight airplane camping. The Forest Service has documented that a person in the Big Creek area — and the wildlife there — can often encounter up to 30 low-flying airplanes in a single day."

The lawsuit charges that the high airplane traffic in the area, due in part to use of the four illegal landing strips, is illegally "impairing wilderness character, disturbing wildlife, increasing human impact, and interrupting the statutorily-protected solitude and undeveloped nature" of the wilderness area, in violation of the Wilderness Act and the law that created the that wilderness area.

A 2018 directive from Farnsworth, the regional forester, to allow public use of the airstrips violated the Wilderness Act by failing to preserve wilderness character, the lawsuit stated, and by allowing motorized use and landing of aircraft. It violated the law that created the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness by allowing airstrips beyond those grandfathered in when the area was created, the lawsuit stated. It violated the National Forest Management Act, the suit stated, because allowing use of the airstrips is in conflict with the Payette National Forest's land and resource management plan, often called a forest plan. And, the suit stated, the directive violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) because the directive was issued without legally required environmental impact analysis or public notice and involvement.

The lawsuit said that a 2022 plan to maintain the airstrips and maintenance work performed in 2022 were similarly illegal.

The groups asked the court to void and declare as illegal the Forest Service's 2018 directive to allow public access, 2022 maintenance plan and 2022 maintenance action. The groups also asked the court to order the Forest Service not to conduct or authorize any further maintenance work on the four landing strips, and to "communicate to the public and other governmental entities that all public use of the Big Creek Four airstrips is prohibited except for emergency landings and violators will cited."

George Nickas, executive director of Wilderness Watch, wrote in the statement, "The Wilderness Act makes clear that the Forest Service must protect the wilderness character of the River of No Return, and it makes particularly clear that aircraft landings and other motorized activity are allowed only under narrowly defined conditions. The Big Creek Four airstrips were not in regular use at the time of wilderness designation in 1980, and they have never been lawful airstrips open to any public use. Establishing four more landing strips in the Big Creek drainage just chokes this spectacular area with incessant airplane traffic."

The Forest Service does not comment on pending litigation.

But publicly and internally, the agency has for more than 40 years recognized that the four landing strips are illegal and shouldn't be used by the public. In 1982, a district ranger for the area wrote that "The Forest Service has never recognized these airstrips as public and there is no history of established public use." Later that year, the ranger informed the Idaho Division of Aeronautics, within the Department of Transportation, that landings on the strips were "regarded as trespass and a law-enforcement matter." At that time, the state division agreed.

Also in 1982, then-Forest Supervisor Kenneth Weyers signed a record of decision for an environmental analysis that decided the agency would allow the landing strips to deteriorate into a natural state and their use would be prohibited except with prior agency authorization or due to "extreme emergency."

An aviation group appealed that decision, according to the lawsuit, and Weyers repealed the decision a month after he signed it.

But upon adoption of the area's wilderness management plan two years later, the plan reaffirmed that the strips "will not be maintained for public use as landing strips. Their use will be discouraged, except in emergencies. Do not include on wilderness maps. Advise Idaho Division of Aeronautics not to include on aeronautical charts or directories. Notify air taxi and fixed base operators that the strips are to be used for emergency landings only."

The wilderness management plan was incorporated into the Payette's forest plan. The Federal Aviation Administration has never recognized the four landing strips. But, the lawsuit alleges, illegal use of the strips increased through the decades that followed, with no enforcement action from the Forest Service.

When revising the wilderness management plan in 2003, the lawsuit states, "the Forest Service did not engage at this time with its own historical record" of the strips' longstanding illegal status. The agency instead said the strips' status was "unresolved" and noted that recreational and commercial use was increasing. Nonetheless, the final plan ultimately maintained that the four strips were not open for public use and shouldn't be maintained beyond their 1980 condition. But the plan did direct the Forest Service to coordinate with Idaho to "identify and schedule maintenance activities and to discourage their use as recreation access to the wilderness."

Aviation groups once again appealed, the lawsuit stated, which led to a private, informal agreement in 2006 between a Intermountain Region Forest Service staffer and the director of the state Division of Aeronautics. The Forest Service staffer "apparently unilaterally and informally assured the aviators of further changed management status for the Big Creek Four, with no public process or engagement."

"'Our agreement,' he wrote in a later message," according to the lawsuit, "was that '[t]he Big Creek 4 airstrips would not be available for public use, but that the public could land without fear of receiving a citation' and that '[t]he State agreed we would not have these four airstrips listed in the State airstrip directory, nor would they be placed on the aeronautical charts made by the State.'"

The Forest Service has never documented an emergency landing at any of the four strips since the wilderness area was created in 1980, the lawsuit stated, but agency staff did express concern over the usage and safety of the strips. A district ranger wrote in 2013 that "Over the past several summers, we have documented many plane crashes, and thankfully have avoided any fatalities, but I fear it’s just a matter of time[.]"

The landing strips grew in popularity among aviators, the lawsuit stated, and the state of Idaho eventually placed them on its maps. In 2017, the state called for the strips to be open to the public. Internal emails cited in the lawsuit show that Forest Service staff in 2017 believed the strips should not be in use.

Nonetheless, in 2018, Farnsworth ordered that the agency would not block public use of the strips and would plan and enact maintenance of them. At the state's behest, Forest Service staff cut down trees across Big Creek from the end of the Dewey Moore strip to improve its approach. The agency did not analyze the environmental impacts of the directive, the plan or the work, the lawsuit stated, nor did it provide public notice or take public input through NEPA.

That same year, the regional wilderness and Wild and Scenic Rivers manager in Farnsworth's office disagreed with the work.

"For maintenance we are in a difficult spot to maintain these for emergency use, but not beyond what was done before designation," the manager wrote. "We don’t need to do exactly what the state asks, and shouldn’t. We need to balance wilderness values with maintaining these for emergency use … not an easy task. If we are looking at maintenance that was beyond what was generally done before designation then we really should consider some NEPA analysis and public involvement. Our predecessors kicked the can by not addressing this with a clear open or closed status … at some point somebody will need to (do) that … Is it time?"