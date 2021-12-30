Lawsuit over Marshall Mountain purchase claims Realtor interfered

A Missouri doctor and his wife have expanded their Missoula County District Court lawsuit claiming a local realtor interfered with their plan to buy the former Marshall Mountain ski area.

Dr. Spencer Melby and Collette Melby filed their original complaint in May against former Marshall Mountain owners Bruce and Kim Doering, after a deal they made to purchase the property fell through. The updated lawsuit was filed on Dec. 15, and adds real estate agent Dawn Maddux and Engel & Völkers Western Frontier, a realty company, as defendants. The suit requests damages and a trial by jury.

The Melbys' original suit sought to acquire the title of the 156-acre property after it was sold to Izzy Dog LLC.

Izzy Dog LLC, a company that includes Rick and Rita Wishcamper, as well as Pam and Sandy Volkmann, is leasing the property to the city of Missoula for 18 to 24 months. The city is expected to buy the property after the lease ends.

In an interview with the Missoulian, Rick Wishcamper said he hoped to preserve conservation and recreation opportunities at Marshall Mountain for public use. The Doerings had permitted construction of an extensive network of hiking and mountain biking trails on the property.

In addition to the breach of contract, the suit now alleges Maddux interfered with the contract between the Doerings and the Melbys. It also claims Maddux impeded Melby's employment, as he was expecting to start a job with Providence's Heart Institute in Missoula. The suit claims that an additional public access easement was added late in the process in an effort to impede the sale to the Melbys.

The suit suggests that Maddux was trying to kill the deal with the Melbys by adding the easement so that Wishcamper and his ownership group could buy the property instead.

"The Doerings' last-minute demand for a broad public access easement provision to be included within the contract for the deed was designed to be unacceptable for the Melbys, in a transparent, pre-textual attempt to kill the deal," the suit claims.

The suit also alleges that doctors at Providence's Heart Institute, where Spencer Melby was expected to take a job, said they would refuse to work with Melby should he file suit following the Wishcamper deal.

In October 2020, the suit claims that Dr. Joseph Schmoker, medical director of cardiothoracic surgery at Providence Health, called Melby to recruit him to Missoula.

Melby reached an agreement to join Providence in February, the suit says. Once the deal on the Marshall Mountain property went through, the suit says Melby received a call on May 29 from Schmoker.

"Dr. Schmoker informed Dr. Melby that he had been approached by Dr. Spoon, one of the interventional cardiologists who, along with Dawn Maddux’s husband, Dr. (James) Maddux, works for the Heart Institute. Dr. Schmoker informed Dr. Melby that Dr. (Daniel) Spoon said that if Melby filed suit to vindicate their rights, the interventional cardiologists (Drs. Maddux, Spoon, and Michael Reed) would refuse to work with Dr. Melby, i.e., would refuse to refer patients," the suit says.

The suit continues: "Dr. Schmoker told Dr. Melby that, if the Melbys file suit, there was no sense in Dr. Melby coming to work for the Heart Institute. It was not a term of Dr. Melby’s employment that he suffer a breach of contract by the Doerings as a condition of his employment with Providence Health."

On May 10, the suit says Maddux and Bruce Doering discussed third parties who might be interested in the property. On May 11, Maddux and Doering discussed the offer from Wishcamper and a day later, an offer from Wishcamper's group was signed.

The Doerings terminated the agreement with the Melbys on May 22 after the Melbys rejected the public access easement.

While the lawsuit claims that Maddux secured the Wishcamper offer on the property, many of those claims are based "upon information and belief," meaning the lawyers for the plaintiffs do not yet have the evidence to support those claims, but feel they will through the discovery process.

The complaint also alleges that Zane Sullivan, a lawyer who drafted the contract for the title deed, assisted in derailing the deal.

"Upon information and belief, Sullivan participated in concocting that plan or he joined a conspiracy to effectuate that plan to terminate the Buy-Sell Agreement," the complaint claims.

In an interview, Maddux strongly denied the lawsuit claims, and added "My husband had absolutely nothing to do with (this)."

Dr. Melby returned to his previous job, the suit said.

Missoula and other partners are currently in a public process to decide what they will do with the Marshall Mountain site.

The city of Missoula is not named as a defendant in the suit and does not have a comment on the litigation, a city communications official said. Providence had not responded to a request for comment by press time.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.